3 Areas Where the Texas A&M Aggies Can’t Afford To Take a Step Back

The Texas A&M Aggies will not be the same team in 2026 as they were in 2025. Some of the backbone remains — head coach and quarterback — but there will be a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, a shuffled offensive line and new captains on defense.

Coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, the Aggies set a new standard for themselves in the Mike Elko era. Now, the question is how they can maintain the dominance they showed previously with so many moving parts.

1. Maintain Passing Efficiency Without Collin Klein

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and running back Rueben Owens (2) react during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In 2025, Texas A&M was 23rd nationally and fourth in the SEC in passing efficiency (EPA per dropback). The passing game was headlined by quarterback Marcel Reed, who had dominant play-making wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion and a strong pass-blocking offensive line.

However, Concecpcion is headed to the NFL draft, as are several starting offensive linemen from the previous season. As well, offensive coordinator Collin Klein exited for an opportunity to become the head coach at Kansas State, his alma mater, taking some of the coaching staff with him.

While Klein’s offensive system was far from perfect and showed its flaws in several key games, it was a far cry from the passing offenses of the past. The Aggies were among the worst passing offenses in the country under Jimbo Fisher’s lead, finishing 112th and 106th in his final two full seasons (2022 and 2021, respectively).

Holmon Wiggins will take over as the full-time offensive coordinator, operating as the co-OC under Klein for the last two seasons. Wiggins will get the opportunity to lead the show, and Reed will look to prove his doubters wrong after a rough finish to a nearly Heisman-worthy season.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Reed threw 2+ interceptions in four of his final six games, and without Concepcion, the answers won’t be any easier in the SEC. Craver should continue to develop as one of the most efficient pass-catchers in the conference, while Ashton Bethel-Roman will get an expanded opportunity alongside transfer addition Isaiah Horton.

There will also be a lot of responsibility on Adam Cushing, the run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Additions were made through the transfer portal — including Wilkin Formby from Alabama and Tyree Adams and Coen Echols from LSU — which will help assuage the losses of Chase Bisontis, Dametrious Crownover, Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Trey Zuhn III.

Cushing will need to find his best five to help Reed and Wiggins operate their offensive system, while running backs Ruben Owens and Jamarion Morrow open up the passing game.

2. Create Havoc on Defense

Samford Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Crittendon is sacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones in the second half of a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

One of Elko’s defensive hallmarks is his units' suffocation of opposing offenses. Whether it was as a defensive coordinator with the Aggies from 2018–2021 or as the head coach, Elko’s defenses have had an edge to them that stands out even in the SEC.

Defensive havoc rate is a statistic that represents the share of a defense’s total snaps that end in disruptive, negative outcomes for the offense. It combines tackles for loss, interceptions, pass breakups, and forced fumbles to show how often a defense generates "havoc" — game-changing plays.

While the Aggies finished 2025 with a 68.3% stop rate (26th), they were second in the country in havoc rate (19.1%), behind only Texas Tech. They were ninth (14.6%) in 2024 and finished inside the top 10 twice during Elko’s tenure as the defensive coordinator (2018 and 2021).

The Aggies will be without Cashius Howell in 2026, who was second in the SEC in sacks. Their two defensive leaders on the second level — linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams — are also headed to the NFL, leaving Texas A&M without its green dots from last season.

Without Howell, York, Williams, cornerback Will Lee III and defensive linemen Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim, there are a lot of shoes to fill for the maroon and white. Which players will be ready to create the "havoc" for Elko and first-year defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill? LSU and Texas have rebuilt their offenses, and the Aggies need to be ready.

3. Keep the Foot on the Gas in the SEC

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas A&M football has not yet played in an SEC Championship Game, but the last two seasons have represented its best opportunities.

The Aggies started 5–0 in SEC play in 2024 before losing three straight conference games. The 2025 season was even better, but a late-November loss to Texas ended Texas A&M’s 11-game winning streak and cost them a championship appearance due to a tiebreaker.

Elko and Co. cannot afford to take a step back after consecutive seasons of SEC contention. The Aggies benefit from a schedule that eludes Georgia and Ole Miss, though it won’t be easy. Texas A&M opens its season against Missouri State before taking on Arizona State in a non-conference game.

It will then face LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas, all of which will likely open the season in the top 25. The latter three all come consecutively to close the season. There will be plenty of opportunities for the Aggies to prove themselves as a College Football Playoff team — or a late-season collapse could be ahead once again.