Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko Addresses Coaching Carousel Rumors Once Again
Every season, a few programs go in different directions by telling their head coach to hit the open market because they will not have a job the following season.
At schools such as Penn State, the athletic department chose not to let their head coach finish the season after early-season failures. Another example was Florida, which has historically been known for being a football school but has fallen well short of that mark.
A few years ago, Texas A&M was in those same shoes, searching for answers after several years of falling short of expectations with former coach Jimbo Fisher. Entering the picture was coach Mike Elko, whom A&M knew was the best candidate for the position after establishing coaching success at every stop he’s coached.
Prayers were answered in Aggieland as Elko changed the national perspective on the Aggies. Still, rumors have once again been swirling that Elko could make his way out the door for an opportunity elsewhere that suits him and his family. Since the dismissals of Penn State coach James Franklin and Florida coach Billy Napier, Elko is a possible replacement that the media still won’t quit flapping their lips about.
Mike Elko's Comments
Not once, but twice, the graduate from Penn who is native to South Brunswick, New Jersey, has been asked how he feels about open vacancies at other programs. His response was straightforward and not a “waste of brain space” for reporters who might not believe or respect the comments made.
On ‘Bussin With The Boys,’ Elko gave his answer to any reports about him leaving College Station, Texas, to coach elsewhere.
“Yeah, I had a really other famous quote that came out like a week and a half ago that was on social media about my thoughts on these other jobs and it being a waste of brain space,” Elko said. “I think, no different than we talk to our players. I think it’s really important to focus on what’s in front of you. We have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing here at Texas A&M, what this place can be. And, I just don’t think those conversations are things that are important at all during the season.”
Elko reiterated in a discussion how he’s handled it with his players and got a chuckle about how reporters have been handling it over recent weeks.
“I don’t discuss it with my players,” Elko said last week “I think it’s absolutely hilarious how you guys cover coaches. I think, three weeks ago, I was getting fired. Now I’m getting hired. Now you don’t want me to stay, but I’m leaving. It’s just, it’s absolutely hilarious. It is a waste of brain space to spend any time talking or thinking about any of that stupidity.”
Regardless of whether it's silly to think about, the four seasons Elko has been a head coach, he is 32-14 overall with a 16-5 record at A&M, which makes him an attractive candidate. While chatter continues behind the curtains, Elko has put to rest any speculation, stating that he has addressed the locker-room noise and that the primary focus is to keep his players and coaches locked in.
“Internally, we addressed the things that we need to, but, like we tell the players to avoid the external noise, I think it’s really important that coaches do the same, and that’s how we try to go about it,” Elko said.
Elko and Co. get its next opportunity to add to the win column when A&M travels to Columbia, Missouri, to battle Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.