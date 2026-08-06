Mike Elko Opens Camp With Texas A&M Chasing Another Playoff Run

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko opened up fall camp on Tuesday being handed major expectations for year three by the US LBM Coaches Poll. TAMU was voted to the No. 8 spot, which comes with the assumption that a CFP return is the 12th Man's minimum standard.

Elko hasn't hid from the fact that he hasn't accomplished much in the grand scheme during his first two years in College Station. He admitted that the program's empty trophy case is a motivating factor ahead of the 2026 season. There should be urgency.

After all, the Aggies are ranked ahead of everyone but the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, defending champion Indiana Hoosiers, and the team that eliminated Texas A&M from the 2025/2026 CFP, the Miami Hurricanes.

Elko can't run from the mounting pressure that'd result from a lack of a return to the CFP this coming December. Luckily, it doesn't seem like he is.

Mike Elko Focusing on Texas A&M Defense's Only Flaw in 2025

Elko is doing what he can in fall camp to move the needle forward for his Aggies: increasing turnovers. While Texas A&M was disciplined, the Aggies only forced 10 turnovers all season. That number includes just three interceptions.

Elko's defenses aren't known to be turnover-heavy, but that has to change when the margins at the top are so thin. Against projected high-powered offenses like the Arch Manning-led Texas Longhorns, John Mateer-led Oklahoma Sooners, and even the LaNorris Sellers-powered South Carolina Gamecocks, forcing a turnover or two could be the difference in a couple potential shootouts.

Texas A&M may need to overcompensate on defense for an offense that is going through a play-calling transition.

Mike Elko's Holmon Wiggins Decision Under the Microscope

Elko's decision to promote Holmon Wiggins to replace Collin Klein will be the major storyline to watch on the other side of the ball in fall camp. Wiggins' pro-style offense will still resemble Klein's, but there will be more four-receiver sets. Marcel Reed will be given plenty of options as he looks to improve his passing to match his elite running abilities out of the pocket.

Reed has noted that Wiggins has "more love for the receivers," so the first-year play-caller will definitely have a happy QB. Well, if the rebuilt offensive line (outside of center Mark Nabou Jr.) can keep Reed safe enough to take advantage of the additional receiving windows, that is. Wiggins has never managed an offensive line, so it'll be an important working relationship he establishes with OL coach Adam Cushing.

There are a lot of moving parts in fall camp, and a lot to improve on. If nothing else, you can't say that Elko isn't aware of it and actively working to improve. If things do get better in certain areas, you figure the results follow.

That's all TBD. Fall camp is one thing, but when the games begin and your depth chart is tested, the kind of work a head coach did in the offseason truly reveals itself.

Did Elko adequately prepare for these expectations? We're so close to finding out.

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