Texas A&M's Season Ends With Crushing Loss to Miami in College Football Playoff

The Texas A&M Aggies finally got their chance to play in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. After a special start to the season, they earned a spot in the competition for a chance to compete for a National Championship, but first, they would have to get through the Miami Hurricanes.

After a slow and disastrous first half for both teams, the second half didn't go much better for either the Aggies or the Hurricanes. Formidable defenses, disappointing special teams, injuries, and critical mistakes kept the game within reach for the entire game.

Despite a promising start to the season, the Aggies end their 2025 season on a two-game losing streak and are knocked out of the College Football Playoff after a sputtering effort from their offense in a 10-3 loss.

First Half Mishaps

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite the Aggies having 175 yards of offense, and the Hurricanes being held to less than 75 total yards in the first half, both teams entered halftime with no points next to their name, marking the first time a College Football Playoff game has been scoreless at halftime. It didn't come without reason, though, as the Aggies would have their field goal blocked, keeping their trend of struggling special teams. The Hurricanes, though, would uncharacteristically miss two field goals, struggling to find success with the wicked wind at the field level of Kyle Field.

The Aggies also had an unfortunate fumble, stalling a drive, and only had three drives total that went for longer than 20 yards in the first half. Their offense, which can be explosive at times, struggled to find a rhythm, and even when it did, it failed to convert drives into points on the board. Both teams would look for a sign of life on offense in the final two quarters of the matchup.

The Best Offense is a Good Defense

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) and Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrated after sacking Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The start of the second half was no better for either team than the first half was. The Hurricanes would be the first team to strike, finally making a field goal to take the lead, but a missed field goal by them on their next drive would keep their lead to a minimum. The Aggies would finally get out of their own way, and after another nice drive but an inability to finish, they would switch kickers to Randy Bond, who would score their first points of the game with 8:03 left in the contest.

After forcing a fumble on defense on the drive after they tied the game, the Aggies seemed poised to take advantage of the momentum flip, but once again, they got in their own way. Despite the good field position, they were forced to punt after failing to capitalize on the Hurricanes' mistake. After regaining possession, however, the Hurricanes didn't waste their opportunity.

Running back Mark Fletcher would rip off a 56-yard run, the Hurricanes' most explosive play of the game, to cross the ball into the Aggies' territory. While playing a solid game overall, the Aggies' run defense came back to bite them, allowing 6.5 yards per rush, while the Hurricanes would get a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 1:44 left in the game for the game-winning touchdown.

Despite a late push from the Aggies on offense, they reached the red zone with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game. Marcel Reed, looking for a signature moment in his career with the Aggies, threw his second interception of the day in the end zone, and the Hurricanes ran out the clock for the win.

