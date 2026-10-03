Mike Elko Refuses to Turn His Back on Marcel Reed Amid Texas A&M's Struggles

The Texas A&M Aggies have experienced some notable struggles early on during what many had hoped would be a championship-level season.

With only two losses, the Aggies still control their own destiny if they go undefeated the rest of the way, but doing so seems impossible if the team-wide inconsistencies continue, particularly at quarterback.

Naturally, Marcel Reed has been under the most scrutiny amid Texas A&M's 2-2 start, but there's plenty of blame to go around. As a result, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko feels it's unfair to make a knee-jerk change at quarterback despite what the fanbase thinks ahead of Saturday evening's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mike Elko on Marcel Reed: "He's Our Quarterback"

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko has an understandable reason for sticking with Reed as Texas A&M's starter, even if most don't agree with it.

After leaning on Reed for multiple seasons, Elko isn't going to turn tail and run four games into the 2026 season.

If the struggles last for the rest of the year, then fans can tell Elko, "told you so."

"When you go into battle with somebody, we’re not building a team, we’re not building a culture, we’re not building men who just turn their back on people the first sign of adversity," Elko said. "So I’m not sure that I’d be a good leader, we’d be a good team, we’d be a good program if the first time our quarterback started to struggle, my immediate reaction was to turn my back on him."

Elko has a good point. It doesn't send a good message if he benches Reed two games into the SEC slate, especially considering that Texas A&M's problems extend beyond the inconsistency at quarterback.

It's not Reed's fault that the Texas A&M secondary gave up multiple big plays against Kentucky while simultaneously allowing the Wildcats to command the line of scrimmage. If the defense improves, any mistake from Reed could feel less devastating.

“He’s our quarterback," Elko said of Reed. "We believe in him. We know what he’s capable of. We also are aware of how it’s going. We’re not blind. But we believe that there’s a path to him playing better football, and our job as coaches is to find it.”

Reed will have a bounce-back opportunity against the Razorbacks on Saturday evening at Kyle Field.

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