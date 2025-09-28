Mike Elko Sounds Off on Texas A&M Issue That Has 'Got to Be Fixed'
When glancing at the box score, one might wonder how the Texas A&M Aggies only beat the Auburn Tigers 16-10 on Saturday and not by a lot more.
The Aggies gained 414 total yards to Auburn's 155, had 21 first downs to their nine and did not allow a single conversion on third or fourth down. Yes, they had a costly interception by Marcel Reed that set up the Tigers' only touchdown, but even considering that, they dominated in most aspects of play. So, how on Earth did this end up being a one-score game?
Well, there are a few reasons, but possibly the most problematic has been a recurring one: penalties.
Texas A&M Penalties Nearly Prove Costly
The Aggies saw way too many yellow flags on the field on Saturday, taking 13 penalties for 119 yards. Granted, the Tigers weren't exactly clean either with 10 penalties for 69 yards, which is probably more of an indication of the officiating crew than either team. However, 13 penalties just isn't acceptable no matter the circumstances.
What makes it worse is that the Aggies also had 13 penalties in their win over Notre Dame on Sept. 13, so as previously mentioned, this isn't just a one-off.
After the game, head coach Mike Elko was understandably upset with his team drawing so many flags.
"We created too many penalties," Elko said. "It's got to be fixed. You know, it's way too many penalties that kill drives, it's way too many penalties that set us behind the sticks. Then if you put that together with not being able to convert third downs, that's how you have 414 yards and not nearly enough points for what 414 yards should get you."
Asked what the root cause of all those penalties was, Elko added: "I don't know what the root of the cause was. If I did, we would fix it."
Arguably the worst penalty came late in the fourth quarter, when Reed hit Mario Craver for a touchdown that would've put the Aggies up two scores, but they received an ineligible-man-downfield penalty. The Aggies ended up settling for a field goal to put them up by six, and while they still held on for the win, that penalty could've very well been the difference between victory and defeat against a team with a competent offense.
The Aggies are 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and they look better than hey have in a very long time, but they still have a lot of work do to become a true championship team, and it starts with the discipline.