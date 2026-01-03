Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Makes Major Announcement Amid Rumors

Marcel Reed has officially agreed to a new deal with Texas A&M to be their quarterback in 2026 per, Matt Zenitz (CBS Sports).

Rumors started to spread about Marcel Reed's whereabouts after a subpar ending to the 2025 season. Fans were irritated and analysts were quick to blame the leader of the pack.

Some Aggie fans wanted the program to move away from Reed in 2026. Others reconciled with their star quarterback and grew excited for what's to come.

Marcel Reed: "Let's Finish What Was Started"

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No matter what happens, Texas A&M is going to finish what they started. Under Head Coach Mike Elko, no progression goes to waste.

Marcel Reed said in an Instagram post, "Where the heart is. Let's finish what was started Aggieland."

Take a look:

As hard as it is to build a winning culture in today's college football landscape, this is a sign that Mike Elko is building the best of both worlds. It is important to understand commitment to a program and it is also important to understand what it takes to win.

Reed is ultra-violet when it comes to talent and physical stature. He can outrun any linebacker and make correct reads. With star players like Reed, comes mandatory development stages where trust is a driving factor to success.

Texas A&M trusts Reed with the key to the program. Will this key open the door to a National Championship?

Texas A&M has their quarterback for another year. Culture and chemistry are harder to achieve as college football continues to evolve. Texas A&M understands a key detail with culture though.

Only one position on the field can hold a team together and set the standard, and Mike Elko is still going to lead his Marcel Reed-led Aggies onto the field. The quarterback sets the demeanor for a team and the standard will elevate higher each year Reed is the quarterback.

Texas A&M knows that building their team for 2026 gets much easier solidifying Reed in the picture. He is Elko's rock, and the Aggies will use the portal to rebuild around him. Not many teams in the country use the portal as well as them.

Reed hears the talk, and the confidence after offseason work will be high. He is strengthening the foundation because he built framework. Texas A&M offered Reed a new deal because they understand his importance.

New offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins will bring a fresh strategy to a new offense in 2026. Whether you like it or not, Marcel Reed is running the show, and he has another chance to be a superstar in College Station.