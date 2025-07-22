Mike Elko Reveals What Texas A&M 'Desperately' Needs from WR Mario Craver
Following a disappointing finish to the 2024 season, the Texas A&M Aggies' first under head coach Mike Elko, one need was apparent: the team needed difference-makers on the outside at wide receiver.
The Aggies had just one receiver last season that finished with over 500 yards, that being Noah Thomas, who is no longer with the Aggies after transferring to Georgia. But even with the loss of Thomas, there is a sense of optimism from Texas A&M about their receiver room.
That is because they added three potential play-makers via the transfer portal in Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Jonah Wilson. Concepcion is the most experienced and proven of the three, as he was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023 following a standout freshman campaign at N.C. State, but the now former Mississippi State Bulldog, Craver, is another one that Texas A&M also feels good about.
Aggies Fulfill Need for Speed?
"I think with Mario, it was a kid who had exceptional speed. I think we saw that firsthand when we played them," Elko said of Craver at SEC Media Days. "You could feel his speed on the field. That was something that we really desperately wanted to go out and add."
Craver was just a true freshman last season when he emerged for the Bulldogs. And from the beginning at 5-10 and 170 pounds, that speed was apparent. Craver's first career reception was a 54-yard touchdown where he took the top off the defense on a go route.
While his season totals may not be wholly impressive, as he finished with 368 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions, the Aggies identified him as a player with room to grow. They are betting on him as someone who has yet to play his best football.
And as the Aggies are set to start fall camp here in a few weeks, the early returns on Craver have been nothing but positive.
"I think he's done a really good job of going from a young, athletic freshman to maybe a more developed SEC receiver heading into year two," Elko said. "Excited for him."
Craver and Texas A&M's other new weapons won't have to wait much longer for their chance to show off in front of the country.
The Aggies will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30th when they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.