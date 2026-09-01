Mike Elko's Update on Daymion Sanford and What It Means For Texas A&M

The countdown to the 2026 season can now be counted using a single hand, and after a busy offseason, there still remains one critical question for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies:

"Will Daymion Sanford be on the field for the team?"

As everyone knows, the linebacker has spent the entire fall camp session nursing an injury that he suffered back in April during the team's Maroon and White spring game.

The injury originally had the mass portion of his 2026 campaign in doubt, but his condition seems to have improved enough to limit the concerns to only his Week 1 status as of now.

Even still, nothing is set in stone, especially not for the head coach Elko.

"I Anticipate Him Being Out There"

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, the question many were searching for answers for was asked to Elko regarding Sanford's status, and while the coach didn't have a definitive statement to give, his outlook on the situation seemed very optimistic.

"Right now, yes," Elko answered. "Probably still a little bit of a game-time decision. But if you were to ask me right now, then yes, I would anticipate him being out there."

With an exodus of defenders this offseason from the Texas A&M program, including linebacker Taurean York, Sanford is expected to take over the leadership role that York once held, which he has made known even as he stands on the sidelines during practice.

"In the beginning, I was more of a lead-by-example, showing them what it meant to be consistent in work," said the linebacker during SEC Media Days last July. "Gradually, I've worked towards being a more vocal leader just by pushing people in the weight room, pushing people on the field."

If Sanford is good to go for Saturday, then great for the team. They get one of their leaders on the field in a clear pitch count situation that Elko and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill will keep a close eye, especially with the low stakes of the season opener.

If the senior out of Katy is not available on Saturday, then it is nowhere near the end of the world for the Aggies. If anything, it could just be the coaches giving the defender a little more time to recuperate before conference play starts in just a few weeks.

Texas A&M opens up 2026 with a hosting of Missouri State at Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:00 PM.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.