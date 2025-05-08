New Kickoff Date Announced for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns will be going back to a traditional kickoff time for their newly-renewed rivalry.
The two schools announced Thursday that the teams will kickoff 2025's matchup in Austin on Friday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT, marking the first time the Lone Star Showdown has been played on Friday of Thanksgiving weekend since 2007.
The Longhorns won the first meeting between the programs as SEC foes in a 17-7 victory in College Station this past November. The win advanced Texas to the SEC Championship.
"A Thanksgiving weekend tradition, 2025 will mark the first time the game has been played on the Friday of the holiday weekend since 2007," Texas said in a statement. "In the renewal of the rivalry this past season, it was played on Saturday, but in the four meetings prior to that from 2008-11, it was held on Thanksgiving Day. Prior to 2008, the game occurred on the Friday of Thanksgiving from 1996-2007."
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko said after the loss to Texas that the end of the 2024 season "will haunt (him)." The Aggies lost their final two games of the regular season before collapsing in the Las Vegas Bowl against USC. The Trojans overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to pull off a 35-31 win.
"Anybody who knows the inside of this program knows that and is confident in the direction this thing's headed. But that doesn't change the fact that we had an opportunity to do something really special this year, and we couldn't close on it," Elko said. "And so that will haunt me, that will haunt us, that will haunt the players. We had chances, and we just didn't get it done. Unfortunately, that's part of football and that's part of life, but doesn't make it any easier and certainly doesn't make it acceptable."
"Losing our last three conference games and not being able to close the deal and going to Atlanta. Yeah. I mean, it sucks. There's no sugarcoating it. There's no soft words around it. We had our opportunities, and we didn't get it done. And so it's disappointing."
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners.