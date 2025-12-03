Texas A&M Projected for Thrilling Rematch in College Football Playoff
In Week 3 of the Texas A&M Aggies' 2025 season, the team took a trip to South Bend, Indiana, looking to secure a massive win over the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, with the No. 16 Ags big-time underdogs in the contest.
However, after 60 minutes of action and a clutch play with 11 seconds that saw Marcel Reed connect with tight end Nate Boerkircher in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown, Texas A&M overcame the odds and shocked the Irish with a 41-40 win.
That very win catapulted the Maroon and White into the top 10 of the AP ranks, and they haven't dropped out of there since the win.
Could Round 2 between the team be on the horizon with the stakes higher than ever?
Texas A&M Projected To Host Notre Dame In First Round of CFP
The Aggies fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after their first loss of the season at the hands of the Texas Longhorns Friday night, and the Fighting Irish were spotted at No. 10, pitting the two teams against each other yet again in round one of the College Football Playoff, per a projected bracket by On3 Sports.
The playoff game would be the first College Football Playoff hosting that Kyle Field has held as the Aggies continue to hunt for their first national championship, while the Irish look to avenge their loss from the title game a year ago and their first since 1988.
Following that win in South Bend, the Aggies would embark on an eight-game winning streak, defeating the Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators at home before three straight road games also produced wins against the Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, and Missouri Tigers.
In their return to College Station, the Aggies had their backs against the wall with the South Carolina Gamecocks holding a dominant 30-3 halftime lead, but quarterback Marcel Reed would lead the charge that resulted in the largest comeback in Texas A&M history to take a 31-30 win.
After a 48-0 shutout over the Samford Bulldogs, the Aggies finally suffered defeat as they fell 27-17 to the Texas Longhorns last Friday in Austin, an 8-1 record following their knock off of the Irish.
The Irish, on the other hand, knew they had to win out the rest of the season after losing to two ranked opponents to start the year, and they have done just that.
Since losing to A&M, Marcus Freeman and the Irish have been riding on a 10-game win streak, which includes ranked wins over the No. 20 USC Trojans and the No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers, as well as a rivalry win over the Stanford Cardinal this past weekend.
While fans of both teams would love nothing more than a rematch between the two championship-caliber teams, nothing is official until December 7, when the 12-team playoff bracket is revealed.