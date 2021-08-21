New QB1?: Texas A&M To Make Decision Soon

Texas A&M could be deciding on who is their starting quarterback soon.

COLLEGE STATION --Texas A&M will be replacing the production of Kellen Mond under center. In a battle between Haynes King and Zach Calzada, the future QB1 could be the reason for the Aggies' success in 2021.

How soon will the decision be made? Quicker than likely most fans expected.

“We’ll make a decision – we’ll have to make one relatively soon,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Friday afternoon before practice. “I’ve been very pleased with both guys, and both guys have had good camps.”

Based on last season, King could be the incumbent starter. The dual-threat option saw action in 2020 as the lone replacement for Kellen Mond on the way to a 9-1 season.

Of course, while King was still trying to build off a 16-0 season at Longview, Calzada saw action in 2019. Combined, the two have gone 14 of 26 for 192 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Is that enough to decide a starter?

“We’re going back and forth,” Fisher said of first-team repetitions for each quarterback during camp. “They each get their shots with the ‘ones’ in practice and scrimmages and as we go.”

Fisher said entering the off-season that both quarterbacks would have a fair chance to win the starting role. That's evident moving into the final scrimmage on Sunday. King is the ideal option in the more mobile approach.

Calzada has the age, plus the arm that can work deep downfield with vertical threats.

Since camp began, Fisher has mentioned that both quarterbacks could one day find their way to the NFL. Calzada is more of the stereotypical pocket-passing type. King falls more into the category of modern style where QBs are on the move and extending plays with their legs.

Fisher feels confident with either option, but one has to walk away with the starting nod. Kent State is two weeks away, and the Aggies don't have time to waste teetering back and forth.

“We’ll get through the second scrimmage (Sunday), evaluate and see where the guys are,” Fisher said. “But also not just the scrimmage, to me, every rep I grade. I’m grading every rep in practice."

As for players, don't expect them to reveal a thing. Jaylon Jones has been the top cornerback in practice and continues to shine in coverage while both are taking reps with the first-team offense.

His response? Both could lead A&M to its first SEC title trip.

“I think they’re both excellent,” said Jones. "I think they’re both capable of doing the job. Whoever it goes to, that’s the decision for the coaches, but whoever is going on Saturdays, I can’t wait.”

Fisher's decision could be made by the status of the offensive line. A&M's other offensive flaw comes in trenches. The Aggies are replacing four starters from 2020 on a unit that allowed just four sacks.

With more of a pass protection set, perhaps Calzada becomes the favorite. If the run game is the strength, King should walk away victorious.

Sunday could reveal plenty for the No. 6 Aggies. One thing it certainly will show is which quarterback has the edge entering the final days before the start of the 2021 season.

“Demeanor, body language and all that stuff; that’s just as important to me as the other parts of it,” Fisher said. “You start getting those things when you start getting comfortable in what you’re doing. That means knowledge of what’s happening. They feel very comfortable out there. Both guys are making progress. We’ll make a decision relatively soon.”

