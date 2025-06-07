New Texas A&M Aggies Staffer Has Impressive Recruiting Resume
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to hire David “Pop” Cooney in a recruiting role, per 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Cooney spent the last eight seasons working with the Miami Hurricanes, including three years as director of recruiting and the last two seasons as assistant wide receivers coach.
In his last year as the Hurricanes’ director of recruiting, Cooney assembled the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation. He now joins an A&M staff that sits at the No. 7 recruiting class in 2025, and the No. 6 class in 2026, according to On3’s Industry Rankings.
During his time with Miami’s wide receivers, Cooney assembled quite the supporting cast for then-quarterback Cam Ward. Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, Ward’s go-to-guy, set multiple Miami career and single-season records in 2023 and 2024 under Cooney’s tutelage. Cooney’s receivers helped Ward forge his path to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In February, it was announced that Cooney would be leaving Miami to take on the wide receiver coach role at Bowling Green under then-head coach Scot Loeffler. Once Loeffler announced his move to serve as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coach, Cooney was out of a job.
While Cooney’s role with the Aggies is vague so far, he has proven that he is worthy of a wide receivers coaching role, whether it be as an assistant or as the sole coach of the position. He will definitely be a solid addition to the A&M recruiting front.
The Aggies kick off their 2025 campaign against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.