Mike Elko Sings Praises for New Texas A&M Transfer Wide Receiver

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the best teams in the country last year, even making the College Football Playoffs with a dominant defense and an offense that was electric in the passing game.

KCConcepcion, who was 37th in the country in passing yards last year, departed for the NFL Draft so the Aggies knew they would need to replace his production. They might have found that player in Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Isaiah Horton, who will be part of the new receiver room in College Station.

Head Coach Mike Elko spoke about Horton, speaking highly of the new transfer and the diverse skill set he will bring to the team for 2026.

Experience and Talent

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko hugs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Horton was a big addition for the Aggies out of the transfer portal, adding him to a receiving room that returns with experience and connection with quarterback Marcel Reed. The newest member of the Aggies has his own collegiate experience, though, as this will be his fifth year in college. He spent three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes from 2022-2004 and spent the 2025 season with the Crimson Tide.

"It was a big one," Elko said of the receiver. "It was something we talked about last year as the one thing we felt like we tried really hard to get and weren't able to was just a taller receiver. I think what you have now in Horton is a taller, physical wide receiver who has played a lot of high-level competitive football at Miami and Alabama."

He's proven he can be effective too, as the last two seasons he has totaled 98 receptions for 1,127 yards and 13 touchdowns. More impressively, that is with two different schools, showing that he is able to mold into offenses and become a force on the field against opposing defenses.

Asked Texas A&M coach Mike Elko about Alabama WR transfer Isaiah Horton: “What you have now is a taller, physical wide receiver who has played a lot of high-level competitive football at Miami and Alabama. Just another diverse skill set to add to that room.” pic.twitter.com/i2V9ckbnnT — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) February 16, 2026

"Just another diverse skill set to add to that room, and a different one that the guys we had in there and the guys that we return," Elko continued on about Horton. "He was a kid we tried to get last year when he ultimately settled on Alabama, but when the opportunity came up to get him again, we were excited that we were able to land him."

Now Horton joins Mario Craver, Terry Bussey, and Ashton Bethel-Roman in a deep receiving room that gets Reed back for a third season. Adding a big target for Reed to throw to, and effectively catch toss-ups could be a big addition for an Aggie's offense that relies on explosive plays down the field.

