When you're talking about the best college football quarterbacks of the 21st century, it's kind of tough to leave Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel out of the conversation, given the massive impact he made in both College Station and the college football world in just two years.

Though his off-field life was just as documented as his time in between the hash marks, and albeit a tad more controversial, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was simply ahead of his time while he was leading Kevin Sumlin's offense in Aggieland.

But where does "Johnny Football" rank among the best college quarterbacks of the century?

Johnny Manziel Spotted Just Outside Top 10 In ESPN College Football Quarterback Ranking

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) carries the ball for a three-yard touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2013 Chick-fil-a Bowl at the Georgia Dome. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Friday morning, ESPN's Bill Connelly released a ranking of College Football's Top 100 Quarterbacks Since 2000, and the usual suspects were found on the list, but it was a matter of where some were listed that might have some fans wanting some answers, including those of Texas A&M.

Ranked in the top 10 of the list were Heisman Trophy winners and current NFL stars such as Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, who topped the list, as well as LSU's Joe Burrow, and Louisville's Lamar Jackson, but Texas A&M's highly touted dual-threat quarterback from the 2012 and 2013 seasons was spotted at No. 13 on the list, higher than California/Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and lower than Texas' Colt McCoy.

During his two-year stint with the Aggies, Manziel completed 69 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards with 93 total touchdowns (63 passing, 30 rushing) and added 2,169 yards on the ground.

While some, upon first glance, might be upset with the A&M star's placement on the list, the lack of a national championship and Manziel's short collegiate stint do play a factor, but the latter could also be used as an argument for a higher slotting, given how much the Tyler, TX native did in such a short amount of time.

However, the Maroon and White did have some representation in the top 10 of the list, as former A&M quarterback Kyler Murray, who spent the 2015 season as a backup to Kyle Allen before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners, with whom he would win the 2018 Heisman Trophy and be selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

And even though he didn't play in College Station, former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, now the head coach at his alma mater in Kansas State, came in at No. 48 on the list after his impressive 2012 campaign that saw him finish third to Manziel in the Heisman voting.

Here is the top 10 of the list, per ESPN:

1) Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2) Cam Newton, Auburn

3) Vince Young, Texas

4) Tim Tebow, Florida

5) Joe Burrow, LSU

6) Deshaun Watson, Clemson

7) Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

8) Lamar Jackson, Louisville

9) Marcus Mariota, Oregon

10) Robert Griffin III, Baylor