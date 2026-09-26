No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU Tigers: Live Updates, Box Score

It's only Week 4 of the 2026 college football season, and the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies are already in danger of missing out on the College Football Playoff after a disappointing 31-21 loss to Kentucky last week at Kyle Field.

Looking for redemption, the Aggies take their first road trip of the year as they head east to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on Lane Kiffin and the No. 10 LSU Tigers, who are also looking to avenge a loss from last week, a 32-24 defeat in Oxford at the hands of Kiffin's old kroonies from Ole Miss.

Texas A&M has come out on top the past two times they have crossed paths with their conference foes, but with struggles evident for the team this early in the year, can they keep that momentum up when they go on the road against LSU?

Round 4: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year saw a close match between the two schools to start, with LSU holding a narrow 18-14 lead at halftime before getting absolutely thrashed by the Aggies with 35 unanswered points in the second half, resulting in a 49-25 win for the Maroon and White, as well as the subsequential firing of then-LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Texas A&M hasn't played a Lane Kiffin-coached squad since 2023, when they lost a close 38-35 game in Oxford to the Rebels.

The two SEC teams are set to kickoff at 6:30 PM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Follow below for live updates and the box score as the game progresses.

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