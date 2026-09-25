No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 LSU: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas A&M Aggies prepare to hit the road for the first time this season and travel to Baton Rouge in hopes of avoiding a second straight loss.

While last season's trip to Baton Rouge was a blowout in favor of the Aggies, resulting in the firing of the last regime for the LSU Tigers, the pressure is on for the two teams as the loser will have their second loss of the season just four games in.

Here is how to watch the top-25 showdown in Baton Rouge.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (0-1 in SEC) vs. No. 10 LSU Tigers 2-1 (0-1 in SEC)

No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (0-1 in SEC) vs. No. 10 LSU Tigers 2-1 (0-1 in SEC) What: Fourth game of the season for both teams

Fourth game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, which led the program to opt for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, which led the program to opt for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. Series History: The Tigers hold a 32-25 all-time series lead over the Aggies, and the two teams have tied three times.

Meet the Coaches

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 117-54 all-time head coaching record.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 21-8 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Betting Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: LSU -8.5 (-110), Texas A&M +8.5 (-110)

LSU -8.5 (-110), Texas A&M +8.5 (-110) Over/Under: 51.5 (O -112, U -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, September 24 report.

Texas A&M players listed QUESTIONABLE : RB Jamarion Morrow, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

RB Jamarion Morrow, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey

LSU players listed QUESTIONABLE : CB Ja'Keem Jackson

CB Ja'Keem Jackson LSU players listed OUT: TE Trey'Dez Green, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright III

What to Know About the Tigers

The Tigers are coming off an emotionally draining loss to the Ole Miss Rebels that resulted in the first misstep of the Kiffin tenure in Baton Rouge. Despite the thrilling game, they now look to defend their home stadium and keep the season alive.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt has been the point of emphasis, struggling through the last two games of the season. However, he is flanked by an elite defense that has been stout, despite a struggling first half in week three.

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