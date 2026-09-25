Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

Week 3 wasn't exactly the week that the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies expected to have when they welcomed the Kentucky Wildcats to Kyle Field to start up conference play, bringing on a 31-21 for their first loss of the 2026 season.

And to make things worse, the going will not be getting any easier as they take on a No. 10 LSU team in Baton Rouge that is also looking to bounce back from a loss in conference play, coming in a 32-24 defeat against the Ole Miss Rebels in head coach Lane Kiffin's homecoming to Oxford.

If now is the time for Mike Elko's crew to rebound, it's now as they look for their third straight win over the Tigers and second straight inside the walls of "Death Valley."

Staff's Predictions: No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU

LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the marquee matchup now on tap, here are some predictions from our staff here at Texas A&M Aggies On SI and how we believe the 60 minutes of competition will turn out.

Aaron Raley

Defeating a team three years in a row, especially an SEC team, is no easy task. Last year, Texas A&M secured their first win in the Louisiana state capital in over 30 years, and it was in the midst of an already hellacious season for the Tigers, and the loss to the Aggies led to them firing head coach Brian Kelly 24 hours later.

But now, Lane Kiffin is running the show, and the only thing that could be more embarrassing than getting beaten by his old team last week is having Tiger Stadium turn into "Kyle Field East" for the second year in a row.

And if Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M offense hit the same rut they've seemed to find the first three games of the season, there will be no repeat of the win that they were able to achieve last year.

It will be a close game, but Kiffin's spite from losing in Oxford should give him just enough motivation to give LSU their first win over Texas A&M since Jayden Daniels' Heisman season in 2023.

LSU 27, Texas A&M 23

Noah Ruiz



There's such thing as magic, right? Both units are looking for a rebounding performance in Week 4, but perhaps the state of urgency could for once bode well for the Aggies. It won't be a clean one by any stretch of the imagination but maybe a miracle outing by quarterback Marcel Reed could be in order.

Texas A&M 30, LSU 21

Ylver Deleon-Rios

While Marcel Reed and the Aggies have had plenty of success against LSU in back-to-back seasons, it's hard to beat a team three years in a row. The Aggies head to Death Valley with the Tigers looking for a bounce back after a close loss to Ole Miss. And with the Aggies reeling after a disappointing loss to Kentucky, things go from bad to worse for Texas A&M in a close loss.

LSU 27, Texas A&M 24

Seth Dowdle

Texas A&M comes out of the gates slow — like it has all year — and that puts it behind the eight ball against an LSU squad that's eager to show its teeth.

LSU 35, Texas A&M 17

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