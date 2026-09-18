No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More
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The Texas A&M Aggies are 2-0 to start the 2026 season, and while the program is still a ways away from being where they finished last year, being undefeated with a Power Four win is a great start.
Now, however, the Aggies will host the first conference game of the 2026 season as the Kentucky Wildcats, who are 0-1 in SEC play, stroll into town looking for the first big win of the Will Stein era.
Here is how to watch the exciting SEC matchup between the two teams.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky
- Who: Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats 1-1 (0-1 in the SEC)
- What: Third game of the season for both teams
- When: Saturday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
- Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Wildcats would go 5-7 on the year, finishing conference play 2-6, leading to the program letting go of tenured coach Mark Stoops.
- Series History: The Aggies lead the all-time series 2-1, and last met in 2018, with the meetings prior coming before 1960.
Meet the Coaches
- Will Stein, Kentucky: This is the first head coaching job, as prior to his current role, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Oregon since 2023. He played college football at Louisville and is a native of Kentucky.
- Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 21-7 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings
- Spread: Texas A&M -16.5 (-112), Kentucky +16.5 (-108)
- Over/Under: 50.5 (O -108, U -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Report
- Texas A&M players listed QUESTIONABLE: RB Jamarion Morrow, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman
- Texas A&M players listed PROBABLE: DE Anto Saka, WR TK Norman
- Kentucky players listed OUT: DB Andre Clarke Jr, TE Lincoln Watkins, CB Grant Clayton, OL Jay Clark
- Kentucky players listed QUESTIONABLE: DL Jamarrion Harkless
What to Know About the Wildcats
The Wildcats are in full rebuild mode in year one of the Stein tenure, and with a gauntlet of a schedule, there are no easy games for the program. They return just 13.2 of the production from last season on offense, and 39.9 percent is back on defense.
Kenny Minchey, the Notre Dame transfer, will be at the helm for this one, but he hasn't inspired a ton of confidence through the first two games. The defensive front, however, has been the shining light so far in the season and has been one of the most productive in the country, even with a conference game under its belt.
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI as staff writer in football and baseball. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Aggie fans and is excited to cover all things Texas A&M.