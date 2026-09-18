No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas A&M Aggies are 2-0 to start the 2026 season, and while the program is still a ways away from being where they finished last year, being undefeated with a Power Four win is a great start.

Now, however, the Aggies will host the first conference game of the 2026 season as the Kentucky Wildcats, who are 0-1 in SEC play, stroll into town looking for the first big win of the Will Stein era.

Here is how to watch the exciting SEC matchup between the two teams.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats 1-1 (0-1 in the SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 2-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats 1-1 (0-1 in the SEC) What: Third game of the season for both teams

Third game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Wildcats would go 5-7 on the year, finishing conference play 2-6, leading to the program letting go of tenured coach Mark Stoops.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Wildcats would go 5-7 on the year, finishing conference play 2-6, leading to the program letting go of tenured coach Mark Stoops. Series History: The Aggies lead the all-time series 2-1, and last met in 2018, with the meetings prior coming before 1960.

Meet the Coaches

Kentucky head coach Will Stein couldn’t find a second half gameplan to stop Alabama as the Tide rolled past the Cats 45-17 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Stein, Kentucky: This is the first head coaching job, as prior to his current role, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Oregon since 2023. He played college football at Louisville and is a native of Kentucky.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 21-7 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: Texas A&M -16.5 (-112), Kentucky +16.5 (-108)

Texas A&M -16.5 (-112), Kentucky +16.5 (-108) Over/Under: 50.5 (O -108, U -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-GAMBLER .

Injury Report

Texas A&M players listed QUESTIONABLE : RB Jamarion Morrow, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

RB Jamarion Morrow, WR Ashton Bethel-Roman Texas A&M players listed PROBABLE: DE Anto Saka, WR TK Norman

Kentucky players listed OUT : DB Andre Clarke Jr, TE Lincoln Watkins, CB Grant Clayton, OL Jay Clark

DB Andre Clarke Jr, TE Lincoln Watkins, CB Grant Clayton, OL Jay Clark Kentucky players listed QUESTIONABLE: DL Jamarrion Harkless

What to Know About the Wildcats

The Wildcats are in full rebuild mode in year one of the Stein tenure, and with a gauntlet of a schedule, there are no easy games for the program. They return just 13.2 of the production from last season on offense, and 39.9 percent is back on defense.

Kenny Minchey, the Notre Dame transfer, will be at the helm for this one, but he hasn't inspired a ton of confidence through the first two games. The defensive front, however, has been the shining light so far in the season and has been one of the most productive in the country, even with a conference game under its belt.

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