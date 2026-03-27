Spain returns to action for the first time since last November when it welcomes Serbia to the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal for Friday’s friendly.

Having blitzed all in their path in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, La Roja must now start turning their attention to this summer’s tournament. Two friendlies over the March international break offers them invaluable time together on both the training ground and pitch to build momentum ahead of their pursuit of a second world title.

Serbia, which failed to book its ticket to North America, will provide Spain with its first test of the calendar year, Veljko Paunović’s side aiming to upset the odds in Villarreal. However, form over the past 18 months suggests Serbia will find it difficult to avoid a chastening defeat, let alone actually manage a positive result.

Here is how audiences can tune into Friday’s all-European battle.

What Time Does Spain vs. Serbia Kick Off?

Location : Villarreal, Spain

: Villarreal, Spain Stadium : Estadio de la Cerámica

: Estadio de la Cerámica Date : Friday, March 27

: Friday, March 27 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Luis Godinho (POR)

How to Watch Spain vs. Serbia on TV, Live Stream

Spain appears unlikely to be troubled by Serbia. | NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP/Getty Images

Interested spectators in the United States have one choice for Friday’s friendly game: ViX. That’s still more options than fans boast in Mexico, with no official broadcaster revealed for Serbia’s trip to Spain.

DAZN and fuboTV are the destinations for those in Canada wanting to catch the action live, while customers with an Amazon Prime account can pay a one-off fee of £2.49 to watch the fixture in the United Kingdom.

Country TV/Live Stream United States ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico N/A

What Next for Spain, Serbia?

Luis de la Fuente (right) oversees another friendly next Tuesday. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Spain continues the March break with another home friendly, this time African giants Egypt the opponents for the reigning European champions. The game will be staged at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia next Tuesday.

Serbia also has another friendly to navigate next Tuesday, but this time on their own patch. Saudi Arabia are the visitors to the TSC Arena, which only has a capacity of 4,500.

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