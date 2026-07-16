No SEC Quarterback May Benefit More From Continuity Than Marcel Reed

Continuity.

That is something that Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed now has after earning several well-earned hours put in under the direction of head coach Mike Elko and his coaching staff.

It wasn't always easy to get to where he is today. It took some bumps and bruises along the way, and it took time as a backup quarterback before being able to shine.

Now that all of this repetition in the weight room, in practice, in film sessions, and on the field has taken place and is still ongoing, earning that experience will, without a doubt, help Reed benefit from that continuity.

Reed Continuity

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, there are seven quarterbacks returning this season, and nearly every single one of them was the starter from the start.

On that list was Reed along with Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Something that sticks out for Reed compared to everyone else in the conference is that Reed is only one of three players in 2025 who threw for at least 3,000 yards and rushed for at least 500 yards (minus sacks).

Something else Reed can say is that he carried his program to its best start in a while, as it started out 11-0 last season. Over the last two years, he also kept his teammates in the running for a ticket to the SEC Championship Game, with the race coming down to the final week of the regular season.

Take into account the players from a season ago not playing anymore and how Reed has a ton of returning production he is familiar with. He will feel comfortable strengthening the chemistry more.

Look at who he is throwing the football to. At the wide receiver position, he gets back two notable names in Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman along with the addition of Isaiah Horton. In the running back room, he is also handing the ball off to the veteran Rueben Owens along with Jamarion Morrow. That isn’t always the case for every quarterback going into a new season.

Yes, there is a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins, but with the support he will provide Reed, big things are coming soon for the Heisman-potential candidate. His sharp release, where he threw for 3,169 yards this past season, with the mobility to allow him to record 25 touchdowns, was remarkable. Expect that continuity to carry over into his next chapter as a collegiate football player.

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