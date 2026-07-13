Why Experience Could Be Texas A&M's Biggest Weapon in the SEC This Season

The Texas A&M Aggies will head into the 2026 season having to temper rising expectations, as many Texas A&M fans and college football analysts alike have the Aggies projected as one of the top teams in the SEC and a national championship contender.

The expectations have always surrounded the Texas A&M program, and now those projections will be increasing as the Aggies have now shown that they could be one of the top teams in the country after a successful 2025 season.

The Aggies have the coach in place with Mike Elko, who has the Maroon and White on the rise after two seasons in College Station and a loaded roster with some of the top talent in the SEC. While both the coaching and the players will undoubtedly favor the Aggies this season, there is also one underrated quality that could take them over the top.

Texas A&M Rolls into 2026 with a Talented Team Littered with Experience

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have plenty of talent as they head into the 2026 season, and one of the biggest reasons why the talent is ready to take the next step is experience. Texas A&M has the necessary pieces on the roster who now understand the challenges and what it takes to make a deep postseason run, and that makes the Aggies that much more dangerous.

And when the experience starts at the top of the roster, that is when a team is at its best, and that's what Texas A&M has with its starting quarterback, Marcel Reed. Reed now heads into his second season as the Aggies' starting signal-caller with 21 starts under his belt.

Reed is now a veteran in the Texas A&M program as he heads into his fourth year of college football, which will only help the quarterback heading into 2026.

And the experience doesn't end there for the Aggies' offense, as the wide receiver room also features heavily experienced talent. Texas A&M's four projected top wide receivers are all multi-year players with plenty of production, headlined by junior Mario Craver and graduate Isaiah Horton.

The Aggies' offensive line, which faces a major reshuffling, also has plenty of experience with graduate offensive linemen Wilkin Formby and Mark Nabou Jr. as the anchors of the new unit for Texas A&M.

The defensive side of the ball has plenty of experience at multiple levels of the defense, from graduate edge rusher Anto Saka to senior linebacker Ray Coney and redshirt junior cornerback Dezz Ricks.

Texas A&M now has plenty of players with years of experience, with some of them having spent multiple years in the SEC, which cannot be overlooked either. The Aggies look to make a push for a national title and now have the players who won't be making the chase for the first time in their careers.

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