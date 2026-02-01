One Texas A&M Aggie Rises on PFF's Draft Board After Senior Bowl

While the Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Mike Elko were busy over the last few weeks building out the roster for the 2026 season through the whirlwind that was the transfer portal. The Aggies now have a better outlook on their squad headed into next season.

Many of the standout Aggies from the 2025 season are headed to the next level, as many of them prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Texas A&M will undoubtedly have some talented players headed into the draft, with the headliners obviously being star edge rusher Cashius Howell and star wide receiver KC Concepcion.

However, one of those players who was flying under the radar is starting to turn heads after this year's Senior Bowl.

Dametrious Crownover Becomes Senior Bowl Standout

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema listed 10 players who have risen the most on his big board after this weekend's Senior Bowl. Texas A&M has one of its own on the list in offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover, being one of the biggest risers according to Sikkema, describing Crownover's strong start to the Senior Bowl.

"Crownover had a great first day of Senior Bowl practice, and though the next two days were a little more up and down, he was one of the biggest risers in the group due to his low starting point," Sikkema wrote. "He entered the week ranked in the 200s on the PFF big board due to a 58.4 pass-blocking grade this season."

After a few of those ups and downs, Sikkema detailed the offensive lineman's strengths and what makes Crownover an interesting prospect headed into the NFL Draft.

"Nonetheless, in Mobile, his footwork was better, and he was able to use his massive 6-foot-6 and 330-pound frame with great arm length to his advantage to neutralize rushers," Sikkema wrote. "Even with just flashes of good play in pass protection from this week, coaches and general managers will be more likely to take a chance on his physical gifts a bit higher."

Here's a clip of Crownover from the Senior Bowl in which the Aggie puts in a good rep to shut down Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height, who earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after recording 9.5 sacks for the Red Raiders in 2025.

Dametrious Crownover beating Romello Height, finishing the rep without a helmet no less pic.twitter.com/0lfrUsQzXI — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 27, 2026

The long-time Aggie made 47 appearances over his five seasons in College Station, and in 2025, he was at his best, becoming a cornerstone at right tackle for the Aggies offense, allowing just one quarterback hit and two sacks across 427 pass‑blocking snaps.

Crownover will look for his name to be called once the NFL Draft rolls around, which kicks off on April 23 and runs through April 25.