Texas A&M Commit 'Forever Locked' in His Decision

For the second straight year, Texas A&M football is slated to have one of its defensive linemen drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. In recent history, its been in the trenches that the Aggies have produced the most professional talent, from Myles Garrett to Jake Matthews.

Last year, the Maroon and White had three linemen drafted within the first 70 picks, bolstering their prescence in the big leagues. This year, the eyes of Aggies everywhere will be on defensive lineman Cashius Howell, the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year who is projected to head to the NFL on Day 1.

With that in mind, such success in the NFL Draft is attracting young talent to join the A&M program, with defensive tackle commit Elijah Patmon "forever locked" in his decision to join head coach Mike Elko and his vision for the future of the Aggies.

I’m forever locked in with Texas A&M NO I’m not visiting nobody school.. pic.twitter.com/Jc7VAhsguo — Elijah Patmon (@patmonelijah1) January 27, 2026

Trench Warfare

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Though the story of Aggie football is a long and storied chapter in the history of college football, the recent past has been where A&M has had the most success as far as producing NFL greats that are destined for the Hall of Fame.

Outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive end Myles Garrett are recent examples of the success found in the trenches, and it has attracted Northside (Ga.) defensive tackle commit Patmon to believe in the blue-collar mentality that Elko brings to the table.

At a stout six-foot-two and 290 pounds, Patmon has the measurables to be a rock in the middle of the defensive line. Patmon could be most compared to defensive tackle Albert Regis, who for years has been the glue that the Aggies have been leaning on when the opponents' run game is getting far out of hand.

Though he still has a year before he steps foot on campus, Patmon sent a clear message to those wondering that he is not looking to see what other schools have to offer, and that A&M is the place he wants to be.

Elko, who is heading into his third year as the boss in Aggieland, has quickly changed the culture of the program and is trending his squad in the right direction after making the College Football Playoff in just his second year at the helm.

Now with a strong foothold in the recruiting pipeline, Elko has the chance to continue the Aggies' NFL Draft streak into the future, staring with developing Patmon into the defensive tackle of the future.