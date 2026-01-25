Texas A&M Players Are All Over PFF's Top-101 Players For 2025

The college football season is officially over, and after a long, grueling few months, the end-of-season lists are being published, including the top 101 players of the year according to Pro Football Focus.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, it was a successful season. They made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, off the back of four players who topped the list from PFF.

Cashius Howell, Taurean York, Mario Craver, and KC Concepcion all made the list, but Howell, who was a first-team All-American, was the lowest-ranked player from the Aggies on the list.

Top Targets for Reed

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Aggies were able to land the receiving room they were looking for this season with the additions of Craver and Concepcion. Both players were brought in to support quarterback Marcel Reed as he took the next step in his quarterback career, and the trio didn't disappoint for the season.

Both players finished with nearly identical stats and were both top-40 in receiving yards on the season, with Concepcion (919 yards) finishing 37 and just one spot ahead of Craver (917 yards). Both players, because of their production level, would make the PFF list, with Craver coming in at number 67, just ahead of Concepcion at 76.

Now, Concepcion is preparing for the NFL Draft. At the same time, the Aggies will get Craver back next season as the expected number one receiver on the team, and with another year of catching passes from Reed, he could find himself even higher on the list next season.

An Honor and A Snub

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies were only as great as their defense was this season, which ranked 42nd in opponent points per game and 24th in opponents' yards per game. Two of the primary reasons they were great were because of York and Howell, both of whom were the leaders of the defense throughout the entire season.

York would lead the team in tackles with 72, and would add one sack, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery on the season. His play would earn him the highest ranking on PFF's list of any Aggies on it, coming in at number 62 on the season.

Howell, on the other hand, would be the lowest-ranked Aggie. He would finish as the number 82-ranked player and the 11th-ranked edge defender on the year. That spot comes despite finishing seventh in the country in sacks with 11.5, more than the following two players on the Aggies combined, and being named an AP All-American for the year.

Both players will be departing the Aggies roster, though, as York and Howell have entered the NFL Draft, where Howell is expected to be a first-round pick.

