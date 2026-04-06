One Texas A&M Freshman WR is Earning Praise After Impressing Early in Spring Practice

The spring keeps on rolling for the Texas A&M Aggies, who are now heading into the middle part of spring practice as the Aggies keep looking to build ahead of the 2026 season off of the foundation laid down by the 2025 season.

Spring practice has been the time when many new faces in College Station look to blend in and find their roles with the returning talent that the Aggies bring back from a season ago, with the newcomers, both out of the transfer portal and from the high school ranks, look to make a good first impression.

And one of those young new faces coming in from the Aggies 2026 recruiting class is starting to make some noise with his first impressions throughout spring practice.

Freshman Wide Receiver is Already Turning Heads

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The freshman Aggie who is starting to make his name heard on the practice field in the spring is wide receiver Aaron Gregory, as ESPN and SEC Network analyst Greg McElroy talked about the early impression that Gregory is leaving on the coaching staff in a recent episode of his podcast, Always College Football.

"It sounds like people are buzzing about this receiving core, part of the reason they're is because of a guy named Aaron Gregory," McElroy said. "It sounds like this is a young man who has been outstanding in the early part of spring practice. Sounds like he's smooth coming out of his breaks, shows strong hands, he's got a lot of confidence, and a good grasp of what's been asked of him."

A product of Douglas County High School in Douglasville, GA, Gregory was a four-star prospect in the 2026 cycle per 247Sports. The four-star prospect ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and the No. 98 overall prospect in the nation for the 2026 class.

The Aggies beat out some of the other top teams in the country, with Gregory holding a total of 51 offers, including, from SEC powerhouses, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, as well as some of the other top programs, such as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks.

McElroy added onto the initial conversation about the freshman receiver, also highlighting what new Aggies offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins has had to say about Gregory.

"Wiggins personally stopped and gave Gregory props for being able to create consistent separation on the practice field," McElroy said. "So when the play caller is going out of his way to go after a young player during a padded practice early and telling him just how great he's doing, that's something to remember."

The Aggies' wide receiver room is obviously headlined by Mario Craver and the high-profile addition of transfer Isaiah Horton, but if Gregory continues to impress, it would not be surprising to see the freshman have an impact on the Aggies offense in his first season in College Station.

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