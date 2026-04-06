The Biggest Highlights From Texas A&M's Pro Day

The Texas A&M Aggies are preparing for their upcoming 2026 campaign as they undergo spring practices, trying to learn more about their roster ahead of the season, replacing the void left by some of the top talent to come through College Station.

That talent was on full display as the Aggies had their annual Pro Day, a showcase for the players departing the team to show their skills to the NFL teams in attendance.

Here are some highlights from the event, as well as some performances that might have helped the draft stock of some former Aggies.

Driving Up the Stock Price

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Amari Niblack (84) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite having participated in the NFL Combine, Taurean York didn't participate in the 40-yard dash, only competing in the 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, and the bench press. At the Aggies' pro day, however, he ran the 40-yard dash and finished with the highest time amongst any of his teammates on the day.

The former leader of the Aggies' defense ran an unofficial 4.53 40-yard dash, which would have tied him for the fourth fastest time amongst the linebackers at the combine, had he participated. Combining that speed with 25 reps on the bench press, the second highest amongst participants, and York helped his stock during the Aggies' pro day.

Veteran offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III also had an impressive showing at the pro day, finishing with a vertical at 32 inches, which would have placed him 13th at the combine. For Zuhn it was icing on the cake after he finished the combine with the most bench press reps at 33. Now, being able to show his explosiveness and his strength, he had a good showing on pro day.

Koli Faaiu was another Aggies offensive line that helped their case during the showcase. The former Utah transfer finished with 29 reps on the bench press, the most amongst participants on the day, but it was his 3-cone results that set him apart. Finishing with a 7.25, the fourth fastest time amongst his teammates, it would have been the fastest time at the NFL Combine by over a second, had he been invited.

With the NFL Draft scheduled to take place from April 23-25, the Aggies are watching for some of their top players will end up as they depart from the program. After a solid pro day from top to bottom, though, a few impressive measurements could have the Aggies land a few more in the draft class as well.