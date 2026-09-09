One Texas A&M Player Who Could See Bigger Role in Week 2 vs. Arizona State

In a game full of highlights for the Texas A&M Aggies, none had more of a long-term impact than the 12-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Carsyn Baker on the first carry of his collegiate career in the second half.

The 6-foot, 210-pound running back showed the speed and vision that made him a four-star recruit in A&M’s 50-0 blowout victory against Missouri State at Kyle Field on Saturday.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko had plenty of praise for Baker and fellow freshman running back KJ Edwards after the game as both backs showed major potential and the ability to help the Aggies out this season in their college debut game's.

Texas A&M RB Carsyn Baker Will "Play A Lot" Moving Forward

Sep 30, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko points to a player after a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

"Those two kids are going to play a lot. They will play much more meaningful reps (going forward)." Elko said at his postgame press conference.

The Aggies are fortunate to have Baker in their backfield as he only ended up in College Station after the decommitment of Jonathan Hatton, who ended signing with Oklahoma. This opened the door for A&M to get Baker to decommit from Florida before beating out North Carolina, and South Carolina for his services.

But on top of that, Baker's emergence is timely for Texas A&M after running back Tiger Riden suffered a season-ending injury near the end of fall camp. It was a notable loss but Baker is now set to make the most of an increased opportunity.

Baker’s (seven carries, 52 yards, 7.4 YPC) explosiveness, balance and physical running style is something the Aggies will need with former running back Le'Veon Moss no longer on the roster.

Despite carrying a stable of talented running backs, A&M really needs a back who is physical with homerun hitter capabilities to combat the tough defenses they will see in SEC action. If Saturday's game is any indication Baker is their man, as he averaged 7.4 yards per carry on the heels of averaging an eye popping 10 yards a carry while playing high school football in Georgia.

It looks like Baker will have a bigger role in the Aggies offense when Texas A&M host Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. If his debut is an accurate indicator, more carries and opportunities are on the horizon for the freshman sensation.

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