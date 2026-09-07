What Mike Elko Had To Say Following Texas A&M's Season Opener Win vs. Missouri State

It was the first game down and the first victory of the season for the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night at Kyle Field as they put a Lone Star-sized beating on the Missouri State Bears in the form of a 50-0 shutout in front of the biggest season-opening crowd in the school's history.

The game saw veteran players like Isaiah Horton and Marcel Reed show their prowess, but also saw a lot of younger players, especially true freshmen, such as Carsyn Baker, Aaron Gregory, and KJ Edwards, get some game-time reps, with the former two even scoring their first collegiate touchdowns in the runaway victory.

And Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko could not have been more pleased.

"I Could Have Stayed Out There For Another Two Quarters"

Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the win, Elko took to the stand and spoke highly of his young guys on both sides of the line of scrimmage, starting with the defense.

"They just handled their business the way that they were supposed to," Elko said Saturday night. "I was proud of our veterans for doing that, and I made this comment on the headsets, like, there were so many young talented players out there on the field at the end of the game."

"Like, there has been times where that group hasn't always been a lot of fun to watch, and there was a lot of talent on that field at the end of that game. I could have stayed out there for another two quarters just watching some of those young kids play."

The game saw a slight stall from the offense that only saw them up 19-0 at halftime, but a quick message from Elko and the rest of the coaching staff in the locker room was able to get the team back on track to finish the game strong.

"Everybody wants these things to go perfect and they won't, so the message was just we got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot," Elko said. "We gotta go out there, and we gotta play the game that we're capable of playing, and we did it, and obviously there are things that happened in the first half that can't continue to happen, and we've got to fix and clean that up, no doubt about it."

"But, my message wasn't anything in the locker room other than we've got to go out and play better in the second half."

Now comfortably 1-0 to start the season, the Aggies turn their attention to the Arizona State Sun Devils, who pay a visit to College Station this upcoming Saturday.

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