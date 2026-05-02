Redrafting The Last 5 Years of Texas A&M's NFL Talent: Who Goes No. 1?
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While it's true that Texas A&M football has had its fair share of players drafted to the NFL, the real test of legitimacy is always how they perform as professional athletes. Some go on to do great things, while others have a much shorter career in the big leagues.
Tying the A&M record for most players drafted in a single season, the 2026 class had a whopping 10 athletes answer the call for a spot on an NFL roster. Over just the last few years, we have seen several Aggies receive all-pro recognition, and even become NFL Award honorees.
With so much Aggie talent circulating the league, it's only right to reminisce on the alum-turned-ace. Here is our top five redraft concerning the A&M draftees of the last five years.
5. Cashius Howell
Taken in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Cashius Howell has something to prove.
The SEC Defensive Player of the Year recorded 11.5 sacks, 14 TFLs and 31 total tackles over the span of 13 games in his senior year.
He is a bona fide threat, who needs little introduction, and just a five-minute film tape to get you on board.
4. Nic Scourton
To many viewers' surprise, Nic Scourton, selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, had a super impressive rookie season.
He was primarily outshone in conversation by his Aggie counterpart, Shemar Stewart, but ended up having far more production by the end of the season.
Finalizing his rookie year, he recorded 47 total tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble. After a stunning debut, you can only imagine just how high the ceiling is for the rest of his career.
3. KC Concepcion
KC Concepcion is the first A&M receiver to be taken in the first round since Mike Evans, and the Cleveland Browns, who selected him with pick 24, can only hope he has a similar career.
Concepcion spent his senior year filling up the box scores, ending his senior year with 61 receptions for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns. Above all of his stats, it is clear how hard of a worker he is.
Writing the piece "A Letter to NFL GMs," he made it clear how adaptable and firm in his character he is. Time will tell how productive he can be, with hopes of winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2026.
2. Edgerrin Cooper
Having two professional seasons under his belt, Edgerrin Cooper has been a certified monster on the field.
Drafted in 2024 by the Green Bay Packers, Cooper capped off his rookie season with 87 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
He then followed suit with an even more incredible sophomore year, totaling 118 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. If his trajectory remains the same, you will hear a lot more of Edgerrin Cooper's name.
1. De'Von Achane
Finally, the Miami Dolphins' third-round steal in the 2023 NFL Draft, De'Von Achane, has set the league on fire.
The running back from Missouri City, Texas, has solidified himself as untradeable on the Miami Dolphins roster. Though productive his entire career thus far, he truly made a name for himself in the 2025 season.
He earned honors like the Dan Marino Award, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, and even a 2025 Pro Bowl selection. Totaling an unbelievable 3,057 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025 alone, Achane will be a terror for NFL defenses for years to come.
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Dylan Fonville is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from San Antonio, Texas. He attends Texas A&M, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports management. He loves all sports and competition, specifically the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. Currently on staff, he made his journalism debut at The Battalion, the Texas A&M newspaper. In addition to writing, he loves the world of sports broadcasting and hopes to be a color commentator in the future.Follow dylanfonville