Redrafting The Last 5 Years of Texas A&M's NFL Talent: Who Goes No. 1?

While it's true that Texas A&M football has had its fair share of players drafted to the NFL, the real test of legitimacy is always how they perform as professional athletes. Some go on to do great things, while others have a much shorter career in the big leagues.

Tying the A&M record for most players drafted in a single season, the 2026 class had a whopping 10 athletes answer the call for a spot on an NFL roster. Over just the last few years, we have seen several Aggies receive all-pro recognition, and even become NFL Award honorees.

With so much Aggie talent circulating the league, it's only right to reminisce on the alum-turned-ace. Here is our top five redraft concerning the A&M draftees of the last five years.

5. Cashius Howell

Cincinnati Bengals second round pick Cashius Howell speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taken in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Cashius Howell has something to prove.

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year recorded 11.5 sacks, 14 TFLs and 31 total tackles over the span of 13 games in his senior year.

He is a bona fide threat, who needs little introduction, and just a five-minute film tape to get you on board.

4. Nic Scourton

bOct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) and outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

To many viewers' surprise, Nic Scourton, selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, had a super impressive rookie season.

He was primarily outshone in conversation by his Aggie counterpart, Shemar Stewart, but ended up having far more production by the end of the season.

Finalizing his rookie year, he recorded 47 total tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble. After a stunning debut, you can only imagine just how high the ceiling is for the rest of his career.

3. KC Concepcion

Apr 24, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns first round draft pick KC Concepcion talks to the media during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

KC Concepcion is the first A&M receiver to be taken in the first round since Mike Evans, and the Cleveland Browns, who selected him with pick 24, can only hope he has a similar career.

Concepcion spent his senior year filling up the box scores, ending his senior year with 61 receptions for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns. Above all of his stats, it is clear how hard of a worker he is.

Writing the piece "A Letter to NFL GMs," he made it clear how adaptable and firm in his character he is. Time will tell how productive he can be, with hopes of winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2026.

2. Edgerrin Cooper

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) celebrates a tackle stopping Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) on third down during the second quarter of their wild card playoff game Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having two professional seasons under his belt, Edgerrin Cooper has been a certified monster on the field.

Drafted in 2024 by the Green Bay Packers, Cooper capped off his rookie season with 87 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He then followed suit with an even more incredible sophomore year, totaling 118 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. If his trajectory remains the same, you will hear a lot more of Edgerrin Cooper's name.

1. De'Von Achane

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Finally, the Miami Dolphins' third-round steal in the 2023 NFL Draft, De'Von Achane, has set the league on fire.

The running back from Missouri City, Texas, has solidified himself as untradeable on the Miami Dolphins roster. Though productive his entire career thus far, he truly made a name for himself in the 2025 season.

He earned honors like the Dan Marino Award, the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, and even a 2025 Pro Bowl selection. Totaling an unbelievable 3,057 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025 alone, Achane will be a terror for NFL defenses for years to come.

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