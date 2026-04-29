3 Remaining Texas A&M Players Who Will Define 2026 Season After NFL Draft Losses

After their successful season in 2025, the Texas A&M Aggies were well represented in the 2026 NFL Draft. In total, the Aggies saw 10 players selected, which ties a program record for the most in a single draft.

The Aggies are losing plenty of talent to the NFL with the likes of wide receiver KC Concepcion and edge rusher Cashius Howell both finding new homes along with losing plenty of experience like with offensive linemen Trey Zuhn III and Chase Bisontis.

Texas A&M now heads into next season looking to replace and find players to step up and help fill the void by the departures. With the dust settling after the 2026 NFL Draft, the Aggies can officially look ahead to the upcoming season. Here’s a look at three players who will define the Aggies 2026 season.

Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed runs the ball during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The most obvious choice as a player who will define the Texas A&M season is the signal caller for the Aggies in quarterback Marcel Reed. The quarterback heads into his second season as the true starter for the Aggies and while he’ll be working with a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins the foundation of the Texas A&M offense is likely to stay the same.

Reed put himself into Heisman Trophy conversations throughout the year as he led the Aggies by passing for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns. The quarterback also added six touchdowns on the ground.

The biggest point of emphasis for Reed as he heads into his second season as the full time starter is if he can take the next step. He made plenty of leaps from his time playing in 2024 to being the starter in 2025 becoming a much better passer but if he can refine himself and grow even more, the Aggies will go as far as Reed takes them.

Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies lost their top weapon in the NFL Draft after Concepcion was selected in the first round by the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Mario Craver will now look to step up and fill the shoes that Concepcion is leaving in College Station.

Craver carved out a productive first season with the Aggies after hauling in 59 receptions with 917 yards and four touchdowns. The wide receiver became a dynamic second option behind Concepcion, now he’ll look to take over as one of the top options on the Texas A&M offense.

Anto Saka

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore runs the ball past Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka. | David Banks-Imagn Images

On the other side of the ball, Texas A&M loses its top pass rusher from 2025 after Howell was drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Needing someone to get to the quarterback, the Aggies will look at one of their transfers to be one of those options in Anto Saka.

During his time at Northwestern Saka totaled 41 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. In his final season with the Wildcats the edge rusher earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Replacing the production of Howell will be challenging but if the trend of development continues for Saka he can be the threat of the edge that the Aggies will be needing. And if Texas A&M wishes to play well into the College Football Playoff, it will need a player who can make a game changing play at a moments notice and Saka could become that.

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