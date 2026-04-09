SEC Announces Mike Elko News Ahead of Media Days

There are still 148 days between now and Texas A&M's season opener against the Missouri State Bears, but that doesn't mean there aren't exciting upcoming events on the calendar.

The Aggies will be holding their annual Maroon and White football game on April 18, but there is one more semblance of ball that fans will get to indulge in before the season. Aside from social media clips, fans will get to hear from their fearless leader, Mike Elko, at SEC Media Days.

Unlike the last two seasons, media day will be different for the third-year head coach. The first two seasons were filled with questions surrounding whether or not the program can take another step. However, Elko and the Aggies answered those questions quite convincingly this past season, going 11-2 and making the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Despite reaching the program's highest win total since 2012, questions will now center around whether or not the Aggies can truly take the next step and win a title.

SEC announces when Mike Elko will speak at media day

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Taking place on July 20-23, the coaches of every SEC program will be taking the podium to field any and every question possible. For Texas A&M's Mike Elko, he was given the Wednesday slot, and will be joined alongside Kalen DeBoer (Alabama), Jon Sumrall (Florida) and Pete Golding (Ole Miss).

Here is when the rest of the coaches in the SEC will be speaking:

Monday, July 20: Will Stein (Kenucky), Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri), Brent Venables (Oklahoma) and Josh Heupel (Tennessee).

Tuesday, July 21: Alex Golesh (Auburn), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Shane Beamer (South Carolina) and Clark Lea (Vanderbilt).

Thursday, July 23: Ryan Silverfield (Arkansas), Lane Kiffin (LSU), Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State) and Steve Sarkisian (Texas).

As shared in the release, this year's SEC Media Days will mark the first time that they are being held in Tampa and the state of Florida in general.

This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza," wrote the SEC in its release. "Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years."

While fans don't get to watch any football when the coaches are just sitting at microphones, they are able to hear about position battles, new hires and will also get the chance for coaches to air out grievances.

The event will be televised by the SEC Network.

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