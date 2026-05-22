Trap Game or Tune Up? Sizing up Kentucky on Texas A&M’s 2026 Schedule

The 2026 season marks a historic year for Southeastern Conference football. For the first time, the SEC will move to a nine-game conference schedule.

Head coach Mike Elko and Texas A&M await a plethora of dangerous opponents, traveling to hostile environments such as LSU, Alabama, South Carolina and Oklahoma, while hosting prestigious programs such as Texas and Tennessee.

But before A&M traverses the gauntlet that is the SEC, it’ll ease into conference play against Kentucky on Sept. 19 at Kyle Field.

SEC Soft Launch

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates a 52-10 win against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, the Aggies will look to rebound in 2026, starting with a tune-up against the Wildcats in Week 3. With the guarantee that Elko and his staff will take the proper precautions to handle their conference opener, Kentucky’s firepower will most likely be negligible against A&M.

After a lackluster performance in 2025, the Wildcats finished the season ranked 11th in the SEC with a 2-6 conference record, 5-7 overall. As a result, Kentucky relieved Mark Stoops of his coaching duties, turning to Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to lead the program into the future.

Stein quickly assembled his coaching staff, orchestrating a complete roster turnover, placing emphasis on power-conference experience through the addition of offensive tackle Lance Heard, wide receiver Nic Anderson, quarterback Kenny Minchey and running backs CJ Baxter and Jovantae Barnes.

Jay Bateman left College Station after a pair of seasons as A&M’s defensive coordinator, joining Stein’s up-and-coming staff in Lexington.

“I was looking for a little bit more autonomy on the defensive side,” Bateman said in a spring availability on March 13. “... Part of the appeal for the job was that I knew they had good front players. Defensive linemen make the world go round … I think we’ve got some really good front pieces.”

Bateman will return to Aggieland in Week 3, alongside highly-touted defensive back Hasaan Sykes, making for a dramatic scene at Kyle Field in the Aggies’ SEC opener.

Meanwhile, A&M will head into 2026 strong as ever, with a reloaded roster that features key returners such as quarterback Marcel Reed and wide receiver Mario Craver, as well as strong offseason additions such as defensive end Anto Saka and wide receiver Isaiah Horton.

While the Wildcats have a chance to make a statement on Sept. 19, the matchup marks the program's first-ever SEC contest under Stein, making an upset victory very unlikely. Kentucky’s offseason overhaul adds intrigue to Week 3, but A&M remains the clear favorite in its SEC opener.

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