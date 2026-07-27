SEC Media’s Texas A&M Prediction Shows the Aggies Have Entered a New Tier

Before head coach Mike Elko arrived in College Station following the 2023 season, the College Football Playoff, let alone a season record above 8-4, had never even been imagined for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Of course, that was all before they won the first 11 games of the 2025 season and easily punched their ticket into the 12-team field.

Though their second season under Elko's leadership resulted in another loss to the Texas Longhorns and an early exit from the CFP at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes, the Aggies made many statements on the field during their incredible 2025 season.

And the media is beginning to give the Maroon and White their flowers.

What Texas A&M's 4th Place Rank Means

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the conclusion of the SEC Media Days earlier this week in Tampa, the SEC Media Poll was released, a preseason glimpse at who could be expected to rule the Southeastern Conference.

The top three were the usual suspects, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Ole Miss Rebels filling the podium, but coming in fourth, ahead of a red-hot LSU Tigers team that just got done with an explosive offseason, were the Texas A&M Aggies.

During the dog days of Jimbo Fisher and the roller coaster ride of the Kevin Sumlin era, it seems that the Aggies are finally being seen as somewhat of a college football "blue blood."

The historic success hasn't exactly been there for the Aggies, who are approaching an entire century without a national championship, and last season was their first double-digit win season since Johnny Manziel's Heisman Trophy campaign in 2012.

But with huge winning streaks in both 2024 and 2025 and big wins over teams like LSU and Notre Dame, others seem to finally be seeing Texas A&M as a real deal team.

And if there was ever a schedule for the Aggies to prove that they are worthy of this high standard, it's their 2026 campaign, which will see them travel to play the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners, three stadiums known for making it a long day for their respective visitors.

The home schedule features the Texas Longhorns, whom the Maroon and White are looking for their first win over in over 15 years, as well as the Arizona State Sun Devils in a non-conference showdown in Week 2.

All we can say is last year's season was a preview of what this year has the potential to be for the Aggies, the SEC better buckle up.

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