Clark Lea Showers Texas A&M's Mike Elko With Praise During SEC Media Days

The expectations on the shoulders of the Texas A&M Aggies football program as the 2026 season approaches has been one of the most underrated conversations in the sport.

After going 11-2 last season and making an appearance in the College Football Playoff, head coach Mike Elko is ready to lead his team to more than just a CFP appearance.

Elko has put in his time to get this opportunity as the leader of the sidelines in College Station. During SEC Media Days, Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea spoke on just the kind of coach Elko is, and his comments should have Aggies fans feeling very proud.

Showered With Praise

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's as smart as any coach I've been around," Lea said when speaking on Elko with the media.

The Commodores' head coach spent time working with Elko during their time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and with the Bowling Green Falcons.

Lea is no stranger to new expectations at his program. This past season, the Commodores went 10-3, which is the highest win total in program history.

2026 Expectations

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Aggies' 2025 campaign started out as a fun one for fans, it fizzled out when the team dropped their last two games of the season, which included that CFP first-round battle with the Miami Hurricanes.

A lot of the talk last season was about how the Aggies didn't have the strongest schedule. Even though they played four Top 25 teams during the regular season, and another in the CFP.

However, the haters won't be able to use a schedule excuse this season if the Aggies go on another playoff run.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have matchups with the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and finish the season in the Lone Star Showdown against the Texas Longhorns.

In a perfect world for this fan base, the Aggies getting out of those matchups unscathed would have them on a great path to a national championship appearance. Realistically, no one is getting through the SEC unscathed.

No one really knows how a season is going to go until the teams take the field. However, the Aggies faithful have one thing that many programs yearn for, and that's a head coach who seems ready for the challenge.

It could be a special season in College Station.

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