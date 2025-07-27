Shemar Stewart Reacts to Cincinnati Bengals Contract: 'Finally Made It'
At long last, the contract drama between the Cincinnati Bengals and first-round pick Shemar Stewart came to an end on Friday as the former Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher signed his rookie deal.
Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the last first-round pick this offseason to come to terms on a deal.
Though the saga has been hair-pulling for Bengals and NFL fans alike, no one is more relieved it's over than Stewart himself.
Shemar Stewart Talks Bengals Contract Agreement
"I feel like I finally made it here," Stewart said, per the Bengals team website. "Growing up, it's like everyone else. A long shot. It's a long shot for you to even make it. And then when you finally put it (the uniform) on, that actually makes you feel alive. ... I can't wait for Who-Dey Nation to see them. Now I've got to make my mark. I can't tell you how long I've been dreaming about this."
Stewart previously had some blunt words about the Bengals front office during rookie minicamp when asked about his contract situation. But with pen now to paper, he said the Bengals "made (him) feel welcome."
"It was a pretty cool moment. They made me feel welcome. Made me feel wanted," Stewart said. "Made me feel like I belong here. It was a very great moment. This is where I wanted to be the whole time."
With Stewart's contact now signed, any speculation about him potentially returning to college to play for Texas A&M next season is now officially over.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said on SportsCenter during SEC Media Days that Stewart would not be returning to college despite working out with the team on campus.
“Shemar Stewart is back with us, working out, getting ready to go to Cincinnati to play in the NFL. It’s amazing what can get created on social media these days," Elko said. " ... There's no intentions of Shemar to play for the Aggies this year. But Shemar has been around. He's very comfortable in our program. Really likes what we do training wise. He's been training, getting ready for his season this year with the Bengals. We wish him the best."
Now participating with the team at training camp, Stewart will get a chance to make his preseason debut when the Bengals visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 7.