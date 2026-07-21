South Carolina Is Still Haunted by Its Blown Lead to Texas A&M

SEC Media Days is usually a good time for players and coaches to look forward to the season ahead while talking about what fans should expect.

But for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tuesday's media appearance in Tampa featured a harsh reminder about their historical loss to the Texas A&M Aggies last season.

Texas A&M trailed 30-3 at halftime before storming back to secure a 31-30 win, the largest comeback in program history. Both South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and quarterback LaNorris Sellers were asked about that game on Tuesday, but had very different reactions.

Shane Beamer Doesn't Want to Talk About Texas A&M Loss

When asked to reflect on the game, Beamer made it clear he would rather focus on something else.

"Can we not?" Beamer said.

As for Sellers, he gave the typical quarterback-esque answer when asked about that game.

"I think we just kind of stalled," Sellers said. "I think we just need to keep attacking, more or less. I won't say we took the foot off the gas, but we just need to finish in those situations. A lot of games last year that we didn't finish in the fourth quarter. That was one of them. So we can pick that up for this year. ... They stayed on us the whole game, just like every other defense we play. Super ferocious, physical, and communicated well. So I think we just kind of stalled. I think we just need to keep attacking."

To say that South Carolina stalled might be an understatement, but the Aggies deserve a ton of credit as well.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed bounced back from an ugly first half before finishing 22 of 39 for a career-high 439 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

The pass-heavy game script helped lead to Reed's career day, but he could have just folded after halftime instead of staying of aggressive.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, Reed's first-half performance was a sign of things to come. He would go on to throw four total interceptions in Texas A&M's final two games, which were losses to Texas and Miami.

He will need to play a complete game against South Carolina this time around. The Gamecocks will be seeking revenge when the Aggies come to Columbia on Nov. 7.

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