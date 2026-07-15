Texas A&M Announces Player Representatives for 2026 SEC Media Days

The college football season is just around the corner, and fans are itching to know what is going through the minds of their school's most notable players as they prepare for another campaign.

Luckily, that is what the media days are for, and this year's edition for the Southeastern Conference is set for July 20 through July 23 in Tampa, Florida, a little over a month before the opening kick of the season.

The sessions will consist of interviews with players and coaches from all 16 teams in the conference, and Texas A&M's representation couldn't be filled with better players from College Station.

Reed, Sanford, Ratcliffe to Represent Texas A&M at SEC Media Days

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early Tuesday morning, it was announced by the university that defensive back Marcus Ratcliffe, linebacker Daymion Sanford, and quarterback Marcel Reed would be present in Tampa on behalf of the team during the event.

Marcel Reed will look to garner some more Heisman Trophy talk around his name after a late-season collapse took his name out of the running during the 2025 season, especially after his two-interception night in the regular-season finale loss against the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

Aside from that game and the first-round College Football Playoff game against the Miami Hurricanes, Reed was hands down one of the best in the SEC under center, putting up 3,169 passing yards with 25 touchdowns with a 148.2 rating.

Sanford returns to the Aggies for his junior season after recording 57 total tackles (25 solo) with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, all career-highs, as well as the first interception of his career, which he secured in A&M's 31-9 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, where he also set a season-high with nine total tackles.

The linebacker's second full season comes as a massive improvement from his breakout 2024 season, which wasn't bad by any means.

Ratcliffe, on the other hand, took a step back in the form of interceptions in the secondary, posting a goose egg in the stat in 2025 after scoring a trio of picks in 2024.

The Chula Vista, CA, native returns for his senior year after scoring 66 tackles (33 solo) in 2025 as well as three passes defended.

The trio will look to guide the Aggies back to the College Football Playoff at the conclusion of the 2026 season, which will hopefully see them go further than the very first round.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.