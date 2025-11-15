South Carolina Player Confronted By Police Officer After TD vs. Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies are getting blown out at home by the South Carolina Gamecocks in College Station on Saturday.
The Aggies are in danger of suffering their first loss of the season, and it appears that the frustration has boiled over to beyond just the fans.
Shockingly, the Gamecocks led 30-3 at halftime, but that might not have even been the weirdest part of the first half.
Police Harbor Loses Cool on South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor
After South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor scored an 80-yard touchdown to put the Gamecocks up 27-3, he jogged his way into the tunnel before emerging shortly after with a grimace on his face as if dealing with some sort of injury.
But as Harbor walked out, he accidentally bumped shoulders with a passing police officer, who took offense to the incidental contact and pointed in Harbor's face.
Take a look:
That's certainly not something you see every day. Maybe the officer is an Aggie fan and took offense to the 80-yard touchdown in which Texas A&M's defense let Harbor run free across the middle before evading defenders while making his way down the sidelines.
Harbor finished the first half with two catches for 84 yards and the touchdown.
He entered the season seen as one of the best wide receivers in the SEC with NFL potential, but like the Gamecocks as a whole, Harbor has not met expectations this season.
Headed into Saturday's game in College Station, Harbor had 21 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns.
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko made it clear leading into the game that the Aggies will have to be at their best in order to come away with a win over the Gamecocks. He mentioned South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in particularly after he had two passing touchdowns along with 106 rushing yards and another score against Texas A&M last season.
"I see the same big, physical, athletic kid that ran all over us and threw all over us last year," Elko said of Sellers. "... Our kids better see the same kid, because he absolutely lit us up last year."
Barring a massive turnaround in the second half, it appears that the Gamecocks will be beating Texas A&M for a second straight year.