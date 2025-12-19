South Carolina Player Threatens Legal Action vs. Texas A&M Cop After Viral Incident

The Texas A&M Aggies made history a month ago by erasing a 30-3 halftime deficit against the South Carolina Gamecocks and turning it into a 28-unanswered point rampage that led to a 31-30 A&M victory.

But there was another moment that made headlines during the game, when a Texas A&M police officer was involved in a brief scuffle with South Carolina running back Oscar Adaway and wide receiver Nyck Harbor.

And now, one month later, one of the Gamecocks is threatening legal action against the officer.

Adaway Requests Apology, Threatens to Sue Texas A&M Game Day Police Officer

Thursday evening, it was reported that Adaway had filed a criminal complaint against the trooper that he and Harbor were involved in the incident with and even wanted to press charges against him.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The incident occurred right after Harbor's 80-yard touchdown at the tail end of the first half, and saw Adaway and Harbor find their way up the northeast tunnel of Kyle Field, and returning to the field is when the incident with the officer occurred.

Here is that incident, for a reminder to everyone.

Wow! Did anyone else catch this mad officer at the South Carolina vs Texas A&M game? Completely uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/Uis4BCaSZe — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) November 15, 2025

The three men bumped, and the officer then yelled something at the two Gamecocks, and was subsequently sent home for his actions.

Adaway's attorney, B. Keith Jackson, said to The Washington Post that the halfback planned on pressing charges against the trooper who has remained nameless up to this point.

The back has reportedly also contacted Texas A&M's campus police to report everything and wants to hear the cop personally apologize to him.

The Brazos County district attorney has heard the claim and is considering whether or not to move forward with charges.

However, the incident has affected the running back personally, saying that he has lost sleep since the event happened and has been in contact with a sports psychiatrist at the University of South Carolina.

Harbor has not given any comment on the incident or whether it had been resolved or not.

The score that preceded the incident was the last time the Gamecocks put points on the board, as Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed led the Aggies to four straight scoring drives and the A&M defense kept LaNorris Sellers in check for the remainder of the contest to keep Texas A&M undefeated on the season.

While the A&M police deal with this situation, the Aggie football team will be hosting the Miami Hurricanes in Kyle Field's first playoff game at 11:00 AM.