Texas A&M Aggies' Spotlight Player of the Week: Marcel Reed
Texas A&M football enjoyed an outstanding three-game defensive effort, holding its opponents to just three third-down conversions over that span. However, when things hit the fan against the Arkansas Razorbacks, it became the offense's job to play keep-away on the road.
The game never truly got out of hand for the Aggies, though it was surely too close for comfort when it finished 45-42 in A&M's favor. The man who orchestrated the Maroon and White's sixth 30-plus point game of the season was quarterback Marcel Reed, the signal caller who arguably played his most complete game of his first year as a starter.
Four, could of been five, total touchdowns was the difference maker for the Aggies, as the Nashville, Tennessee native connected on deep passes as well as made use of his legs to create chunk plays and made sure A&M only punted twice.
The New Face of Aggieland
Since becoming the full-time starter for head coach Mike Elko and Co., Reed has added the spark that the Aggies have been searching for on offense for a very long time. Just a little over halfway through the 2025 season, Reed has accounted for 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
Reed has benefited greatly from a revamped pass-catching group, with wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver hauling in ten of his 15 touchdowns passes. His legs add a second level to his already dangerous arm, as he ranks third on the Aggie rushing leaderboard seven games in.
Since taking over as field general for the Aggies, Reed has led his team to a historic 7-0 start to the season, the best since the 1994 season. His blend of confidence and skill with the football has paid dividends thus far, as A&M gravitates toward his leadership.
Reed now faces his biggest challenge yet, which is being tasked with beating LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time in over 30 years. The Aggies have gone 0-6 against the Tigers on the road since joining the Southeastern Conference and in a season defined by broken records, Reed looks to replicate his heroics amid hostile territory.
It was against LSU a season ago that Reed made his case for QB1 after coming off the bench and scoring three rushing touchdowns to shut down a rolling Tigers machine, and now as a vistor, it will be an opportunity for him to skyrocket himself to the top of the Heisman conversation.