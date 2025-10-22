All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Spotlight Player of the Week: Marcel Reed

In a game where the offense had to pick up the slack on defense, quarterback Marcel Reed played his most complete game as the Texas A&M Aggies took care of business on the road once again.

Noah Ruiz

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and running back Rueben Owens II (4) warm up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) and running back Rueben Owens II (4) warm up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M football enjoyed an outstanding three-game defensive effort, holding its opponents to just three third-down conversions over that span. However, when things hit the fan against the Arkansas Razorbacks, it became the offense's job to play keep-away on the road.

The game never truly got out of hand for the Aggies, though it was surely too close for comfort when it finished 45-42 in A&M's favor. The man who orchestrated the Maroon and White's sixth 30-plus point game of the season was quarterback Marcel Reed, the signal caller who arguably played his most complete game of his first year as a starter.

Four, could of been five, total touchdowns was the difference maker for the Aggies, as the Nashville, Tennessee native connected on deep passes as well as made use of his legs to create chunk plays and made sure A&M only punted twice.

The New Face of Aggieland

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) warms up
Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) warms up prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Since becoming the full-time starter for head coach Mike Elko and Co., Reed has added the spark that the Aggies have been searching for on offense for a very long time. Just a little over halfway through the 2025 season, Reed has accounted for 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Reed has benefited greatly from a revamped pass-catching group, with wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver hauling in ten of his 15 touchdowns passes. His legs add a second level to his already dangerous arm, as he ranks third on the Aggie rushing leaderboard seven games in.

Since taking over as field general for the Aggies, Reed has led his team to a historic 7-0 start to the season, the best since the 1994 season. His blend of confidence and skill with the football has paid dividends thus far, as A&M gravitates toward his leadership.

Reed now faces his biggest challenge yet, which is being tasked with beating LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time in over 30 years. The Aggies have gone 0-6 against the Tigers on the road since joining the Southeastern Conference and in a season defined by broken records, Reed looks to replicate his heroics amid hostile territory.

It was against LSU a season ago that Reed made his case for QB1 after coming off the bench and scoring three rushing touchdowns to shut down a rolling Tigers machine, and now as a vistor, it will be an opportunity for him to skyrocket himself to the top of the Heisman conversation.

manual

Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Home/Football