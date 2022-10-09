Aggies Fall Short of Upset of No. 1 Alabama

Coming off of an embarrassing blowout loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, the Texas A&M Aggies entered their matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide looking to get their season back on track.

Not to mention, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, was looking for back-to-back upsets over his former boss, Nick Saban.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, it wasn't to be, as the Crimson Tide were able to hold on for the win and take down the Aggies 24-20

The Aggies, who were major underdogs entering the game, used defense and opportunistic turnovers to keep the game close, forcing four turnovers of the Crimson Tide, including two forced fumbles of Crimson Tide backup quarterback Jalen Milroe.

However, the offense was not able to return the favor, amassing just 323 yards of total offense, including 70 yards on the ground.

The Aggies did have a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. However, penalties and unforced mistakes would push them back, keeping the out of the endzone, and allowing the Crimson Tide to run out the clock.

Following their matchup with the Crimson Tide, the Aggies will take in a much-needed bye week, followed by a road trip to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Aggies will then head back home to College Station for a matchup with the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels. The Aggies are 9-2 all-time against the Rebels.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here