Skip to main content

Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'

The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.

The Texas A&M Aggies had one final shot at pulling off the unthinkable Saturday in Tuscaloosa: securing back-to-back upsets over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. 

Similar to last season's thrilling 41-38 win over the Tide, the Aggies found themselves one drive away from the win. Last year, all A&M needed was a field goal for the win. This time around, the pressure was on to find the end zone. 

But in what ended up being a head-scratching final play call toward the end zone from the two-yard line, A&M quarterback Haynes King threw the ball at the right pylon to receiver Evan Stewart on a play that never really seemed to have a real chance of succeeding. 

The Aggies lost fair and square, but A&M coach Jimbo Fisher admitted that he thought that there could have been pass interference called on Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold on the final throw toward Stewart. Tide defensive back Brian Branch had just been called for PI on the play before against A&M tight end Donovan Green. 

“They all can," Fisher said of officials calling pass interference. "That’s a judgement, that’s their opinion. I’m not going to get into that." 

Of course, had Stewart come up with what would've been a tough catch, Fisher wouldn't have been making any comments about a potential penalty. Still, he made sure to give Alabama credit. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jimbo fisher nick saban
Play
Football

Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'

The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.

By Zach Dimmitt
mike-evans-100720-getty-ftr_h9q1dgpe3qb71p5tqr2jtw98d
Play
Football

Former Aggies Making Impact in NFL's Week 5

Several former Texas A&M Aggies are making an impact at the professional level in the NFL's fifth week.

By Collier Logan
haynes king 121
Play
Football

Aggies OG Layden Robinson: 'Happy to Have a Guy' Like QB Haynes King

Even as doubts rained down on Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King earlier this season, he brushed it aside and nearly lead his team to a massive upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt

“I think Alabama’s a very good football team,” Fisher said. “I have a lot of respect for them. … Alabama’s a very, very good football team.”

The Aggies are on a bye this weekend before traveling to visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

In This Article (2)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

jimbo fisher nick saban
Football

Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'

By Zach Dimmitt
mike-evans-100720-getty-ftr_h9q1dgpe3qb71p5tqr2jtw98d
Football

Former Aggies Making Impact in NFL's Week 5

By Collier Logan
haynes king 121
Football

Aggies OG Layden Robinson: 'Happy to Have a Guy' Like QB Haynes King

By Zach Dimmitt
Dalton Brooks
Recruiting

A&M Commitment Brooks Booming on Both Sides of Ball

By AllAggies Staff
Jimbo Fisher
Football

Do Jimbo Fisher's Aggies Have A Culture Problem?

By Matt Galatzan
fadil diggs
Football

Aggies DL Fadil Diggs: Aggressive Game Plan 'Gave Us More Confidence' Against Alabama

By Connor Zimmerlee
jimbo fisher nick saban
Football

Aggies Slide Up SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
jimbo fisher
Football

Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher Shifting Blame For Texas A&M's Loss?

By Collier Logan