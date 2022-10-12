Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'

The Texas A&M Aggies had one final shot at pulling off the unthinkable Saturday in Tuscaloosa: securing back-to-back upsets over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Similar to last season's thrilling 41-38 win over the Tide, the Aggies found themselves one drive away from the win. Last year, all A&M needed was a field goal for the win. This time around, the pressure was on to find the end zone.

But in what ended up being a head-scratching final play call toward the end zone from the two-yard line, A&M quarterback Haynes King threw the ball at the right pylon to receiver Evan Stewart on a play that never really seemed to have a real chance of succeeding.

The Aggies lost fair and square, but A&M coach Jimbo Fisher admitted that he thought that there could have been pass interference called on Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold on the final throw toward Stewart. Tide defensive back Brian Branch had just been called for PI on the play before against A&M tight end Donovan Green.

“They all can," Fisher said of officials calling pass interference. "That’s a judgement, that’s their opinion. I’m not going to get into that."

Of course, had Stewart come up with what would've been a tough catch, Fisher wouldn't have been making any comments about a potential penalty. Still, he made sure to give Alabama credit.

“I think Alabama’s a very good football team,” Fisher said. “I have a lot of respect for them. … Alabama’s a very, very good football team.”

The Aggies are on a bye this weekend before traveling to visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter