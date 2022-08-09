Aggies Commit Anthony Hill Debuts as No. 3 LB in 2023 SI 99 Recruiting Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies landed their top commitment of the 2023 class last month when Ryan (Denton, TX) star Anthony Hill pledged to Jimbo Fisher's program.

Across the board, he is one of the highest-rated linebackers in the class. And on Tuesday, that continued to be the case, with Hill coming in as the No. 48 overall recruit in Sports Illustrated's 2023 SI99 rankings.

Hill also came in as the No. 3 overall linebacker in the country, behind only uncommitted prospect Qua Russaw and Georgia commit Troy Bowles. Aggies' target and Longhorns hybrid linebacker/edge commit Derion Gullette also came in at No. 45 overall but is listed by Sports Illustrated as a defensive end.

An excellent fit in DJ Durkin's defensive system, Hill exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here