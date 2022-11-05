Gators Ground Game Runs Up Score In Texas A&M's Fifth-Straight Loss

COLLEGE STATION -- It starts up front. It always starts up front.

Texas A&M's run defense remains a liability following a 41-24 loss to Florida at Kyle Field Saturday afternoon. The Aggies (3-6, 1-5 SEC) must win out if they hope to be bowl eligible in 2022.

And while some will blame the flu outbreak that forced 12 starters to miss a must-win matchup, none of the scratches came from the front seven.

Entering Saturday, the Aggies ranked 121st nationally defending the run, allowing opponents to average 4.8 yards per run and over 200 per outing. By the third quarter, Florida had nearly 300 yards on the ground.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson dazzled with multiple NFL scouts in attendance, showing off a blend of mobility and accuracy. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two scores. As a runner, he tacked on an extra 78 yards, including scoring a 65-yard scamper with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

"They were getting the running game going, had good balance," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said postgame. "They got us in some single high stuff and put some pressure on the ends."

A&M's inability to create pressure gave Richardson ample time to step up in the pocket and deliver strikes. On a third-and-9 call, A pair of Aggies collapsed the pocket and found their way into the backfield. But Richardson felt the pressure, stepped up in the pocket, and found Caleb Douglas for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead by 10.

The passing attack opened the run game for the Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC), leaving the Aggies in the dust. Florida averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and score two touchdowns on the ground. Richardson tossed a pair of scores through the air, including a 19-yard pass to Ja'Quavion Fraziars to take the early quarter lead.

"He's a great player," linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said. "We tried to keep him contained as much as possible. He's a very impactful player when he got out of the pocket. But stuff like that just happens.

The Aggies allowed over 300 yards rushing for the second consecutive week. After allowing Ole Miss to rush for 390 yards behind the legs of Quishon Judkins and Zach Evans last Saturday, they allowed the duo of Montrell Jordan and Trevor Etienne to combine for 180 of the Gators' 291 rushing yards.

"Last week we had a couple of guys that just got out of position or got their eyes in bad places and what we were trying to do," Fisher said. "We'll look here and see. "

Not all the blame falls on the shoulders of the defense. After an impressive first half, quarterback Haynes King regressed. So did the play-calling from Fisher. A&M totaled 96 yards in the second half. Running back Devon Achane, who tallied 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the first half, recorded five carries for 11 yards.

King was stripped-sacked twice, leading to a pair of fumbles that were recovered by the Gators. The Aggies went 1 of 6 on third-down conversions in the final 30 minutes.

"They started figuring out what stunts will work against us and how to get us off levels, especially on the offensive line," offensive lineman Layden Robinson said of the Gators' second-half adjustments. "They just brought more stunts the second half."

In 2020, Texas A&M ranked second nationally in run defense, holding opponents to 92 yards per game. Last season, the Aggies were top-40 after allowing teams to average roughly 135 yards per outing.

Much like the departure of Mike Elko, A&M's run defense is gone. In nine games, the Aggies have allowed teams to rush for over 170 yards eight times. Over 200? Four teams have crossed that marker, all coming in conference games.

Next up is Auburn, which is currently averaging 171.6 yards per game rushing and 4.5 yards per attempt. Tank Bigsby is averaging roughly 74 yards per game while speedster Jarquez Hunter is averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. Quarterback Robby Ashford ranks second on the team (3-5, 1-4 SEC) in rushing with 397 yards.

Elko, who was hired by Duke last December, has transformed the Blue Devils into a competent program within 10 months. Following a 38-31 win over Boston College, the Blue Devils are bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

Duke's run defense ranks 35th nationally and is holding opponents to 3.3 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, the Aggies are on their longest losing streak since 1980 and are a loss away from missing a bowl game.

"You've got another game to play and you've got three games to play," said Fisher. "Just keep playing hard and doing your things. Like I say, you can show your character right now."

Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m.

