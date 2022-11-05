HALFTIME: Devon Achane's Trio of Touchdowns Gives Texas A&M Lead Over Florida

COLLEGE STATION -- Flem, football, is frenzy are just what the doctor ordered Saturday morning at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M currently holds a 24-20 lead over Florida entering halftime. Both teams have relied on their rushing attack to carry the load through the first 30 minutes of action.

Down 12 starters, including quarterback Conner Weigman, offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, and defensive back Bryce Anderson, the Aggies entered Saturday short-handed on both sides. In total, 31 players were ruled out before kickoff, thus leading to 13 true freshmen seeing reps through the first 30 minutes.

Haynes King, who was ruled out in last week's 31-28 loss to No. 11 Ole Miss with a shoulder injury, returned to action and looked serviceable with the first-team unit. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 155 yards and threw a touchdown pass. King completed four passes over 15 yards, a season-high for the third-year quarterback.

Receivers Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart continue to make plays in the passing game as the new 1-2 combination in place of the injured Ainias Smith. Muhammad finished the first half with a team-high five catches for 74 yards. Stewart, who tallied four catches for 70 yards, broke free for a 29-yard gain to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Devon Achane.

Achane scored all three of A&M's first-half touchdowns. A 65-yard run on the opening play set the Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) up inside Florida's 10-yard line. He'd score on a 6-yard run three plays later to give A&M a 7-3 lead. King would find Achane on third-and-goal for a 5-yard score to make it 14-10 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

A targeting call against cornerback Jaylon Jones set Florida up for a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Anthony Richardson to make it 10-7. Richardson, a highly-touted dual-threat passer, broke free on the ensuing drive for a 65-yard run to extend the lead by four.

Richardson finished the first half 9 of 14 passing for 93 yards. He also tacked on a team-high 83 rushing yards off three carries. As a unit, Florida averaged 8.2 yards per run in the first half and tallied 172 yards on the ground. Both touchdowns came on rushing plays.

A&M has gone 3 of 5 on third-down conversions. King averaged a season-high 8.8 yards per pass. Achane, who posted back-to-back 100-plus rushing yard performances, has tallied 74 yards off seven carries.

The Aggies will receive the ball to begin the third quarter.

