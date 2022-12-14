Aggies DB Antonio Johnson Selected By Super Bowl Contender in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

Now officially eligible to hear his name called in April, it begs the question of where he could land to begin his professional career.

ESPN's Todd McShay revealed his first-round picks in his latest release of a 2023 mock draft on Tuesday and has Johnson going from a five-win A&M team to a Super Bowl contender in the Buffalo Bills at No. 28 overall.

Here's what the mock had to say about the selection of Johnson:

Johnson is great working close to the line of scrimmage, making plays against the run and in underneath coverage. With Jordan Poyer (turning 32 this offseason) headed toward free agency, and Micah Hyde (will be 33 late in the 2023 season) set to do the same after next year, it's time for the Bills to think about their future at the safety position. Johnson played only nine games this season, but he still had 72 tackles and forced three fumbles.

Though the Aggies struggled this season, Johnson helped lead a solid A&M defense that was clearly the strength of the team.

He was second on the team in total tackles (71) and was tied for first with three forced fumbles. The forced fumbles all came in a three-game streak to end the season. Johnson also added a sack and one pass defense.

Adding a young talent and takeaway-happy player like Johnson to a Bills defense that is already allowing the second-fewest points per game in the NFL this season (17) sounds like a potential match made in heaven.

