Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson: Reveals Aggies Biggest 'Emphasis' vs. South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies entered the season with high expectations, expecting this to be the season that they turn the corner and show they're ready to compete for SEC titles and potentially College Football Playoff appearances.

Through six games, though, they appear to still be at least a year away from that goal. They've shown flashes of being an SEC contender, nearly upsetting then No. 1 Alabama. However, they've also shown they aren't ready to take that next step in a 42-24 blowout loss to Mississippi State.

One consistent problem for the Aggies has been their inability to stop the run, allowing opponents to rush for 190 yards per game so far.

The Aggies are well aware of their issues stopping the run so far says defensive back Antonio Johnson, but rather than focusing on the numbers they're just trying to get better.

"We don't really look at the stats about how we play," Johnson said. "We just go out there and play. We knew going into the Alabama game that the run was a big part of their offense."

"Going into the rest of the season, we're going against some good backs. South Carolina has a good back and Ole Miss has three good backs, so there's an emphasis on the defense right now to stop the run."

The Aggies next two opponents, South Carolina and Ole Miss, average 145 yards and 271 yards per game respectively. If the Aggies didn't figure out their run defense over the bye week, it could be a long two weeks that sees them fall to 3-5 overall with a 1-4 record in SEC play.

