Rebound Or Recovery? How Texas A&M Used A Bye Week For South Carolina Preparation

COLLEGE STATION -- Everyone handles the bye week differently. Each player takes time away from a complex to recuperate and evaluate the status of their team and individual play.

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson spent most of his time in the trainer's facility healing his body. Tight end Max Wright traveled to Waco to watch his girlfriend at Baylor play Texas Tech in Volleyball.

Both players were asked the same question; how does one keep the momentum following a week away from live action? How does one get back that level of play?

"You take the goods from the performance, but you also learn from the mistakes you made that could've helped the outcome be different," Johnson said. "You try and use that as fuel for the rest of the season."

"It's important for us to look into the details and try to get as best prepared as possible," Wright said.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) played their best football of the season on the road against then-No.1 Alabama. Haynes King looked the part of a capable starter at quarterback. Several receivers made more than a few highlight grabs while the defense forced four turnovers on backup quarterback Jalen Milroe and running back Jase McClellan.

Wins are all that matter in the SEC. And despite keeping it close, a 24-20 loss is still the main problem voters will see when it comes to creating the final standings.

Last season, the Aggies used a 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide at home as fuel to kickstart a four-game win streak in conference play. The difference? A&M's bye came following a 44-14 win over South Carolina.

Instead, the Aggies will now need to find that spark again before traveling to Columbia to take on the Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC). Worst of all, South Carolina will also be fully rested coming off its bye.

"This team is playing very well," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of South Carolina at his weekly press conference. "They're very opportunistic in what they've done and how they've played. They're a very good football team."

Wright said Fisher's message to the team was that games are won in inches. Last weekend in Bryant-Denny Stadium, it was feet, but the message remains the same. A&M is close to meeting its preseason standard. A few plays swing in its favor, and perhaps the program is sitting with one loss on the docket instead of three.

Fisher is certain that the only team that can beat A&M on the regular is itself. That starts with preparation. Wright mentioned that game plans are usually installed on Mondays before games. This week, preparation officially began Sunday evening, though players spent last week catching up on Gamecocks film following practice.

"It all goes back to fundamentals," Fisher said. "You look at the things you did right, the things you did wrong, and go from there. We had good-spirited practices [last week] and I'm looking forward to seeing that today."

Consistency will be key for A&M to get the ball rolling Saturday evening at Williams-Brice Stadium. That starts at quarterback and trickles down to the rest of the roster. With Max Johnson out with a hand injury, King is expected to start again after throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns against one of the nation's top secondaries.

The one constant with King is that he's been consistently inconsistent. Which version of the initial 2021 starter will take the field on the road? Will it be the one who nearly became the first quarterback since Johnny Manziel to march into Saban's backyard and beat the giants of college football? Will it be the version that tossed two late picks on the road against Mississippi State?

"If you go back and you watch that film, he made a lot of plays," Fisher said of King. "He made plays in some tough situations and scenarios and kept us in it with his legs... a few mistakes here and there, but he still did some great things."

Players took the week to "get back to 100 percent" according to Johnson. Not just physically, but also mentally. Practices were at full tempo through the final whistle, but relaxation was also essential. The same goes for reps in the film room.

A few hours of watching tape were followed by hours away from the complex, enjoying life outside of football. Everyone needs a common ground to recover. If not, plans can fall off the rails in an instant.

How do the Aggies keep the momentum following their best game of the season? Remain consistent when reps matter most and take time to heal when the situation calls for it.

Time will tell if that occurs this weekend against the Gamecocks, but Fisher feels confident a week off might be the perfect remedy to get A&M back on track.

Players offered a similar sentiment.

"Playing in the SEC week in and week out will take a toll on the body," Johnson said. "We took this week as a recovery week...we want to finish out the rest of the season strong."

You can follow Cole Thompson on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter