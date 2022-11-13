Skip to main content

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Game Updates

The Aggies will look to keep their bowl eligibility alive on the road against the Tigers.

Prior to the season, this matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers appeared poised to be a potential late season matchup with SEC championship game implications.

That is far from the case, however, as both teams enter Saturday's matchup with an uninspiring 3-6 record. A win for both teams will keep their slim bowl game hopes alive while a loss for the other will continue their slide down the SEC West standings. 

The Aggies defense will be tested early and often on the ground, as the Tigers feature three options that can beat them on the ground. Quarterback Robby Ashford and the running back duo of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will look to gash the Aggies on the ground. 

As for the Aggies offense, quarterback Connor Weigman will be looking for his first win as a starter for Texas A&M, but doing so will be a tall task as the Aggies continue to face numerous injuries across the board. 

Stay tuned here as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Aggies hit the road to take on the Tigers on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. central.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Devon Achane
Play
Football

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Game Updates

The Aggies will look to keep their bowl eligibility alive on the road against the Tigers.

By Connor Zimmerlee
GettyImages-1439251136
Play
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn

The Texas A&M Aggies will continue SEC action when they travel to Auburn on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
GettyImages-1439250099
Play
Football

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Staff Predictions

The staff at All Aggies provides their predictions for Saturday's game between the Aggies and Tigers.

By Matthew Postins

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Devon Achane
Football

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Game Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee
GettyImages-1439251136
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Auburn

By Matthew Postins
GettyImages-1439250099
Football

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
basketball 2
Basketball

Wade Taylor IV Leads the Way as Aggies Down ACU Wildcats 77-58

By Timm Hamm
wade taylor IV
Basketball

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Abilene Christian: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan
USATSI_16690808
Football

Auburn Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson
Johnny Bowens
Recruiting

Aggies Target Bowens Sets Commitment Date

By AllAggies Staff
GettyImages-1439251136
Football

Tickets Prices for Aggies vs. Tigers

By Matthew Postins