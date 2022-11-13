Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Game Updates

Prior to the season, this matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers appeared poised to be a potential late season matchup with SEC championship game implications.

That is far from the case, however, as both teams enter Saturday's matchup with an uninspiring 3-6 record. A win for both teams will keep their slim bowl game hopes alive while a loss for the other will continue their slide down the SEC West standings.

The Aggies defense will be tested early and often on the ground, as the Tigers feature three options that can beat them on the ground. Quarterback Robby Ashford and the running back duo of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will look to gash the Aggies on the ground.

As for the Aggies offense, quarterback Connor Weigman will be looking for his first win as a starter for Texas A&M, but doing so will be a tall task as the Aggies continue to face numerous injuries across the board.

Stay tuned here as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Aggies hit the road to take on the Tigers on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. central.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter